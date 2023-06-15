Snow-Redfern Foundation announced recently that eight high school seniors have been selected as scholarship recipients for the Snow-Redfern Foundation managed scholarship funds.

Three young people were selected by the Snow-Redfern Foundation to receive the Hempel Family Scholarship in the fall of 2023. Carver Hauptman, of Alliance, will be attending Cornell University to study Environmental Sciences. Tegan Rice, of Bridgeport, will be attending the University of Nebraska at Lincoln for Political Science. Arielle Lawrence, of Marsland, will be attending the University of Nebraska at Kearney for Political Science.

Five students were selected for the K.M. Dahlstedt Scholarship, to be awarded for the fall of 2023. Tyler Cotton, of Alliance, will be attending Western Dakota Technical Institute to pursue a degree in Diesel Technology. Avery Davies, of Hemingford, will be pursuing a nursing degree at Western Nebraska Community College and then University of Nebraska Medical Center. Kason Loomis, of Alliance, will pursue a Fire Science degree from Casper College. Delaney Childers, of Alliance, will attend Laramie Community College to pursue an Animal Science degree. Cambree Schmaltz, of Bayard, will attend Kansas State College for a degree in Agri-Business.

Preference for these two scholarship programs is given to seniors that attend high school in Box Butte or Morrill Counties and plan to pursue careers in trades or careers related to agriculture, as well as students that will attend college in Nebraska, or return to Nebraska upon obtaining their degree.

“We are honored to offer this opportunity to students, such as Carver, Tegan, Arielle, Tyler, Avery, Kason, Delaney, and Cambree. The scholarship programs pay tribute to the memory of Edward M. and Eda S. Hempel and K.M. Dahlstedt and create opportunity for the recipients- all whom possess impressive qualities, including leadership, service, and dedication to academic studies,” Sara Nicholson, executive director of Snow-Redfern Foundation, said. “This year’s recipients demonstrated incredible commitment to their future’s, their families, and their communities.”