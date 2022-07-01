Eight WNCC Students Receive Scholarships from Buckley Trust Grant

SIDNEY - Eight Western Nebraska Community College Sidney Campus students received scholarships recently from a $5,000 grant from the Thomas D. Buckley Trust.

The students who were awarded scholarships studied business, basic nursing assistant, and licensed practical nursing at WNCC during the 2021-2022 academic year. The scholarships were used to aid WNCC students with tuition and fees.

“We are extremely grateful for the continued support and generosity of the Thomas D. Buckley Trust,” WNCC Foundation Gifts & Grants Director Alena Haun said. "The Buckley Trust scholarships play a significant role in the retention and success of our students, allowing them to focus on schoolwork and their goals over the cost of attendance. We sincerely thank The Thomas D. Buckley Trust for investing in our students.”

The Thomas D. Buckley Trust is a private foundation created in memory of Thomas

D. Buckley, who spent most of his life as a farmer in Chappell until his death in 1979. According to the official website, the trust "provides resources for the needs of eligible, tax-exempt organizations in the communities in the Panhandle of Western Nebraska and in Northeastern Colorado."

The trust awards $20,000 annually to students who have graduated from high schools in western Nebraska and northern Colorado, and are currently enrolled in college seeking an associate or bachelor's degree. To learn more about the Thomas D. Buckley Trust, please visit thomasbuckleytrust.com.

For more information about WNCC scholarships and financial assistance, contact the WNCC Financial Aid office at 308-635-6011 or email financialaid@wncc.edu.