Elder Justice Training offered throughout state

Lincoln —The 12th Annual Elder Justice Training will be live-streamed by Nebraska Public Media on Wednesday, Aug. 10, from 8:30 – 4:30 p.m. The goal of the event is to raise awareness and provide information to attorneys, nurses, social workers, bankers, long-term care administrators, and other interested professionals on the current issues facing elders in Nebraska. However, everyone is welcome to attend; there is no cost to attend but registration is needed to receive the link to the live-stream or to attend at a remote location.

Registration opens=ed July 1 and runs through August 8. The link for registering can be found at: www.dhhs.ne.gov/agingtraining. For any questions, phone 402-471-2307.

For those that don’t have internet access/equipment or would just prefer a communal experience, remote sites will be hosted in Beatrice, Hastings, Omaha, Norfolk, North Platte, and Scottsbluff. These addresses and sites will be furnished upon registration to the participant.

The training has been approved for continuing education credits for nurses through Iowa Western Community College and continuing legal education (CLE) approved by the Nebraska Mandatory Continuing Legal Education Commission for attorneys. Opening remarks will be given by Julie Masters, Terry Haney Chair of Gerontology at UNO.

The event is co-sponsored by AARP Nebraska, DHHS State Unit on Aging, UNO Department of Gerontology, and Legal Aid of Nebraska.