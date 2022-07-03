 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
In honor of Independence Day, Scottsbluff Star-Herald Online is providing unlimited access to all of our content from June 28th-July 4th! Presented by Western Nebraska Community College Foundation

Elder Justice Training offered throughout state

  • 0

Lincoln —The 12th Annual Elder Justice Training will be live-streamed by Nebraska Public Media on Wednesday, Aug. 10, from 8:30 – 4:30 p.m. The goal of the event is to raise awareness and provide information to attorneys, nurses, social workers, bankers, long-term care administrators, and other interested professionals on the current issues facing elders in Nebraska. However, everyone is welcome to attend; there is no cost to attend but registration is needed to receive the link to the live-stream or to attend at a remote location.

Registration opens=ed July 1 and runs through August 8. The link for registering can be found at: www.dhhs.ne.gov/agingtraining. For any questions, phone 402-471-2307.

For those that don’t have internet access/equipment or would just prefer a communal experience, remote sites will be hosted in Beatrice, Hastings, Omaha, Norfolk, North Platte, and Scottsbluff. These addresses and sites will be furnished upon registration to the participant.

The training has been approved for continuing education credits for nurses through Iowa Western Community College and continuing legal education (CLE) approved by the Nebraska Mandatory Continuing Legal Education Commission for attorneys. Opening remarks will be given by Julie Masters, Terry Haney Chair of Gerontology at UNO.

People are also reading…

 The event is co-sponsored by AARP Nebraska, DHHS State Unit on Aging, UNO Department of Gerontology, and Legal Aid of Nebraska.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Breaking News