Empowering Families will be hosting its first Celebrating Hispanic Entrepreneurs event on Sept. 9 at the Guadalupe Center

This is a bilingual event that will be offered in both English and Spanish. The event will be offered from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The event will feature keynote speaker, Alejandro Flores Munoz of Denver. Flores Munoz is a successful immigrant entrepreneur and author. He boasts three successful businesses: Combi Taco, Unum Sunglasses and Stokes Poke. He has reached notoriety on TickTok and Instagram for his creative and colorful Mexican themed coffees, smoothies and treats from the Combi Taco cafe. Flores Munoz will share his entrepreneurship journey and offer advice and lessons learned to local business owners.

After the keynote, a panel of local business owners from Monument Realty, Muñoz Construction and others will offer their insights into entrepreneurship.

The program will end with lunch and a highlight video of local Hispanic-owned businesses.

“We hope business owners take time out of their busy schedules to celebrate their accomplishments and learn from other industry experts,” Maricia Marquez, Empowering Families programming director said in a press release. “Through this event we also want our Scottsbluff/Gering community to recognize the power and influence of Hispanic-owned businesses. As national and state demographics change, Hispanic-owned businesses are projected to increase and be at the forefront of shaping our communities’ future.”

The event is free and lunch is included. Registrations will be capped at 50 participants. Individuals can register at bit.ly/hispanicentrepreneurs or by contacting Marquez at maricia@empoweringfamiliesne.org.