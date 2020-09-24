Former Kimball woman premieres video

Former Kimball woman Ro Myra is premiering a new video today and has shared it with Star-Herald readers.
Myra grew up in Kimball and says she immersed herself in music as much as she could. Now she is exploring a musical career, she told the Star-Herald in a story last week.
This week, she is premiering her latest video for her latest work, "She's Not the Road." Myra said the song is inspired by her hometown.
If you've driven through Kimball, she said, you may recognize the drive-in movie theater screen in the video.
“It’s always been a pipedream of mine to fix up our town’s drive-in theater,” Myra said.
While she hasn’t quite reached that pipedream, she is pursuing the songwriting dream she’s had since she was a little girl. “I was lucky enough to grow up with my grandma just around the corner, so I would always go over to her house and write songs on her old upright,” she continued.
She said that the song, "She's not the Road," was written while she was on tour across the northern states and western Canada with her Canadian songwriter friend, Scott Cook.
Ro Myra was inspired by Cook and another great Canadian songwriter Corin Raymond when they were discussing writing a song with the lines “crying on the highway’s shoulder.”
It was with that inspiration along with Lucinda Williams’ album Car Wheels on a Gravel Road that Myra finished writing “She’s Not the Road” while she was spending time with friends on Vancouver Island. “I know Lucinda is a killer writer and doesn’t need my songs, but I really did write this song with the idea of having her record it and perform it.
Ro Myra’s new album is releasing this coming spring, but you can get a copy of her album ahead of time by pre-ordering here: https://himynameisro.com/ro-myra-store/
