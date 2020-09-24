Former Kimball woman Ro Myra premieres video

Former Kimball woman Ro Myra is premiering a new video today and has shared it with Star-Herald readers.

Myra grew up in Kimball and says she immersed herself in music as much as she could. Now she is exploring a musical career, she told the Star-Herald in a story last week.

This week, she is premiering her latest video for her latest work, "She's Not the Road." Myra said the song is inspired by her hometown.

If you've driven through Kimball, she said, you may recognize the drive-in movie theater screen in the video.

“It’s always been a pipedream of mine to fix up our town’s drive-in theater,” Myra said.

While she hasn’t quite reached that pipedream, she is pursuing the songwriting dream she’s had since she was a little girl. “I was lucky enough to grow up with my grandma just around the corner, so I would always go over to her house and write songs on her old upright,” she continued.