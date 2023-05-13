November 21, 1925-May 10, 2023

Esther (Jerger) Schlotthauer, age 97, of Scottsbluff, Nebraska, passed away Wednesday, May 10, 2023, at The Residency Care Center in Scottsbluff. Her memorial service will be held on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, at 10 a.m., at Emmanuel Congregational Church with Pastor Garry Schick officiating. Private Family Inurnment will be held at West Lawn Cemetery in Gering. At her request, cremation has taken place.

Memorials in her honor may be given to Emmanuel Congregational Church. Fond memories and condolences may be left at www.dugankra mer.com.

Esther was born on November 21, 1925 to Henry Jerger, Sr. and Mary (Schmidt) Jerger in Eaton, Colorado. She was raised in the Mitchell Valley area. The family purchased farms in Minnesota where they lived for a brief time before returning to Western Nebraska. She married her husband, Edward James Schlotthauer, on April 19, 1947, in Windsor, Colorado. They made their home east of Gering where they farmed.

Esther was a member of Emmanuel Congregational Church. Countless hours were spent in church kitchens with fellow members of Ladies Guilds preparing grebel, rye bread and dina kuchen.

Until the end, she never forgot a birthday or other special date and wrote frequent letters to friends and family. She and husband, Eddie, enjoyed participating in the Germans from Russia Historical conventions and Army reunions and made countless trips to visit her sister in North Dakota.

Esther's home was always immaculate, despite having a very active kitchen. She was an excellent cook and baker. Family members have even been known to hoard and hide her baked goods because they were always best when made by Aunt Esther. Her pecan rolls and matrimony bars are beyond compare. Everyone enjoyed the fruits of her labor, still sharing her recipes to this day. She was an avid reader of mysteries and romance novels.

She is survived by her brother, Paul Jerger of Gering; many nieces and nephews; great-nieces and nephews; and great-great-nieces and nephews. She loved them all dearly and treated them as her own.

She is now with her loved ones who have gone before her in Heaven: her beloved husband, Edward; parents, Mary and Henry Jerger Sr,; brothers, Victor (Emma) Jerger, Henry Jr. (Helen) Jerger, Rueben (Virginia) Jerger, Sam (Elsie) Jerger, Elmer (Dorothy) Jerger, Richard Jerger; two infant brothers, Henry and Paul; sister, Mary (Manuel) Lackman; sister-in-law, Phyllis Jerger; and two nephews, Paul Jerger Jr. and Matthew Jerger.

The family would like to thank the staff at The Village and The Residency Care Center for all the great care Esther received over the years.