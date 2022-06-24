 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Calendar

  • 0

JUNE 24-26

SCOTTSBLUFF — “Last Five Years,” Theatre West Summer Repertory Performance, 7:30 p.m., except June 26 matinée performance at 2 p.m., Judy Chaloupka Theater, WNCC Platte Valley Companies Performing Arts Center. Tickets available starting May 1: twneb.com or at the Kelley Bean Box Office, 1601 E. 27th St. or by calling 308-635-3192.

JUNE 24-25

SCOTTSBLUFF — Robidoux Rendezvous, Quick and Dirty Bike Race. Information: https://www.robidouxrendezvous.com/

POTTER — Potter Car Bowl, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., downtown Potter. Carshow, duckpin bowling, barbecue, music, craft show and more. Register: Lincolnhighwaycruisers.com. Information: 308-207-5908 or pottercarbow@gmail.com. Announcements: www.facebook.com/pottercarbowl/

JUNE 24

GERING — BINGO, 7 p.m., VFW Post #1681. Doors open 4 p.m. Information: Tom Arends, commander, 308-631-1198.

JUNE 25

BROADWATER — Broadwater Days, parade and more. Information: https://www.facebook.com/broadwaterdays/

GERING — VFW Pancake Feed, 7 to 11 a.m., VFW Post 1681, 2710 N. 10th St. Adults, $10; Kids, 5-12, $5; kids under 4, free. Proceeds support Western Nebraska Veterans Home, veterans and their families.

JUNE 26

SCOTTSBLUFF-GERING — Theatre West Twilight Garden Walk, 4 to 8 p.m.. Tickets are available from Theatre West Board Members or the Theatre West box office 308-635-6193. Information: 308-672-7509, 631-4282 or twneb.com.

JUNE 27

GERING — Film, “Watch My Garden of a Thousand Bee,” 6-7 p.m. in the Gering Library Community Room.

JUNE 29

TORRINGTON — Music on Main Street, free summer concert series, 6 to 9 p.m., 21st and East A, city parking lot.

SCOTTSBLUFF — BING0, 7 p.m, Scottsbluff Elks Lodge, 1614 First Ave. Doors open, 6 p.m. Information: Steve Thomlison, 308-436-7123.

GERING — Discussion, community involvement, led Daniel Bennett of Civic Nebraska, 6 p.m., Gering Library Community Room.

JUNE 30

SCOTTSBLUFF — BINGO, First United Methodist Church, 1:30 p.m. Free.

GERING — Gering City Band performance, Concert in the Park, 7:30 p.m., Legion Park.

SCOTTSBLUFF — Bands on Broadway, 6 to 9 p.m., 18th Street Plaza, downtown Scottsbluff. Information: https://www.facebook.com/bandsonbroadway

JUNE 30, JULY 1-2, JULY 7-9

SCOTTSBLUFF — “Clue On Stage,” Theatre West Summer Repertory Performance, 7:30 p.m., Judy Chaloupka Theater, WNCC Platte Valley Companies Performing Arts Center. Tickets available starting May 1: twneb.com or at the Kelley Bean Box Office, 1601 E. 27th St. or by calling 308-635-3192.

JULY 1

GERING — BINGO, 7 p.m., VFW Post #1681. Doors open 4 p.m. Information: Tom Arends, commander, 308-631-1198.

JULY 2

CRAWFORD — 43rd Army Band, Fort Robinson.

SCOTTSBLUFF — High Plains Auto Club Classic Car Cruise, Dairy Queen. Social hour, 5 p.m., cruise, 6 p.m. Information: Judy Hoatson, 308-641-4988.

JULY 3

SCOTTSBLUFF — Community picnic, 4 to 7 p.m., First United Methodist Church, Food, entertainment and more. Freewill offering.

JULY 3-4

BRIDGEPORT — Camp Clarke Stampede. Rodeo and fireworks July 3-4 and Jim Rice Dance July 3. Information: https://www.facebook.com/campclarkestampederodeo/

JULY 4

KIMBALL — 4th of July in Gotte Park.

CRAWFORD — Fort Robinson Fourth of July Celebration, BBQ on the lawn.

July 6-July 9

Chadron — Fur Trade Days Visit furtradedays.com for information on events from buckskinners primitive camp, trader’s market, parade and more.

JULY 6-10

CHADRON — Fur Trade Days. Events include Primitive Rendezvous Camp and shooting events, parade, World Championship Buffalo Chip Contest, entertainment and more. Visit furtradedays.com or follow www.facebook.com/furtradedays for latest information.

JULY 7

SCOTTSBLUFF — Bands on Broadway, 6 to 9 p.m., 18th Street Plaza, downtown Scottsbluff. Information: https://www.facebook.com/bandsonbroadway

CHADRON — Bands on Bordeaux, free summer concert series, 6 to 9 p.m., Railroad Park.

JULY 7-10

GERING — Oregon Trail Days, Longhorns on Parade, car shows, art shows, kiddie parades, concerts and more. Information: www.oregontraildays.com

JULY 8

GERING — Gering City Band performance, Concert in the Park, 7:30 p.m., Legion Park.

GERING — Oregon Trail Rod & Custom Show, downtown Gering. Mike Minzey, 308-635-3978.

JULY 9-10

CHADRON — Classics in the Park Car Show. Information: Ken Korte, 308-207-5338.

JULY 9

GERING — Oregon Trail Days Concert: Chris Cagle with special guest Casey Donahew, 7 p.m. at Five Rocks Amphitheater, 2505 D Street, Gering. Tickets: $35, advance general admission; $50, VIP admission; $75 VIP seating/back stage pass. Purchase online: www.outhousetickets.com.

JULY 13

TORRINGTON — Music on Main Street, free summer concert series, 6 to 9 p.m., 21st and East A, city parking lot.

Scottsbluff woman killed in Deuel County crash

 Haroldene Rodriguez, 55, of Scottsbluff, died in a crash Saturday in Deuel County. Atinder Singh, 30, of Bellerose, New York, the driver of a semi that struck the vehicle Rodriguez was a passenger in has been jailed on charges in connection with the crash.  

