JUNE 23-26
SCOTTSBLUFF — “Last Five Years,” Theatre West Summer Repertory Performance, 7:30 p.m., except June 26 matinée performance at 2 p.m., Judy Chaloupka Theater, WNCC Platte Valley Companies Performing Arts Center. Tickets available starting May 1: twneb.com or at the Kelley Bean Box Office, 1601 E. 27th St. or by calling 308-635-3192.
JUNE 24-25
SCOTTSBLUFF — Robidoux Rendezvous, Quick and Dirty Bike Race. Information: www.robidouxrendezvous.com/
POTTER — Potter Car Bowl, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., downtown Potter. Carshow, duckpin bowling, barbecue, music, craft show and more. Register: Lincolnhighwaycruisers.com. Information: 308-207-5908 or pottercarbow@gmail.com. Announcements: www.facebook.com/pottercarbowl/
JUNE 24
GERING — BINGO, 7 p.m., VFW Post #1681. Doors open 4 p.m. Information: Tom Arends, commander, 308-631-1198.
JUNE 25
BROADWATER — Broadwater Days, parade and more. Information: https://www.facebook.com/broadwaterdays/
GERING — VFW Pancake Feed, 7 to 11 a.m., VFW Post 1681, 2710 N. 10th St. Adults, $10; Kids, 5-12, $5; kids under 4, free. Proceeds support Western Nebraska Veterans Home, veterans and their families.
JUNE 26
SCOTTSBLUFF-GERING — Theatre West Twilight Garden Walk, 4 to 8 p.m.. Tickets are available from Theatre West Board Members or the Theatre West box office 308-635-6193. Information: 308-672-7509, 631-4282 or twneb.com.
JUNE 27
GERING — Film, “Watch My Garden of a Thousand Bee,” 6-7 p.m. in the Gering Library Community Room.
JUNE 29
TORRINGTON — Music on Main Street, free summer concert series, 6 to 9 p.m., 21st and East A, city parking lot.
SCOTTSBLUFF — BING0, 7 p.m, Scottsbluff Elks Lodge, 1614 First Ave. Doors open, 6 p.m. Information: Steve Thomlison, 308-436-7123.
GERING — Discussion, community involvement, led Daniel Bennett of Civic Nebraska, 6 p.m., Gering Library Community Room.
JUNE 30
SCOTTSBLUFF — BINGO, First United Methodist Church, 1:30 p.m. Free.
GERING — Gering City Band performance, Concert in the Park, 7:30 p.m., Legion Park.
SCOTTSBLUFF — Bands on Broadway, 6 to 9 p.m., 18th Street Plaza, downtown Scottsbluff. Information: www.facebook.com/bandsonbroadway
JUNE 30, JULY 1-2, JULY 7-9
SCOTTSBLUFF — “Clue On Stage,” Theatre West Summer Repertory Performance, 7:30 p.m., Judy Chaloupka Theater, WNCC Platte Valley Companies Performing Arts Center. Tickets available starting May 1: twneb.com or at the Kelley Bean Box Office, 1601 E. 27th St. or by calling 308-635-3192.
JULY 2
CRAWFORD — 43rd Army Band, Fort Robinson.
SCOTTSBLUFF — High Plains Auto Club Classic Car Cruise, Dairy Queen. Social hour, 5 p.m., cruise, 6 p.m. Information: Judy Hoatson, 308-641-4988.
JULY 3-4
BRIDGEPORT — Camp Clarke Stampede. Rodeo and fireworks July 3-4 and Jim Rice Dance July 3. Information: www.facebook.com/campclarkestampederodeo/
JULY 4
KIMBALL — 4th of July in Gotte Park.
CRAWFORD — Fort Robinson Fourth of July Celebration, BBQ on the lawn.
July 6-July 9
JULY 6-10
CHADRON — Fur Trade Days. Events include Primitive Rendezvous Camp and shooting events, parade, World Championship Buffalo Chip Contest, entertainment and more. Visit furtradedays.com or follow www.facebook.com/furtradedays for latest information.
JULY 7
SCOTTSBLUFF — Bands on Broadway, 6 to 9 p.m., 18th Street Plaza, downtown Scottsbluff. Information: www.facebook.com/bandsonbroadway
CHADRON — Bands on Bordeaux, free summer concert series, 6 to 9 p.m., Railroad Park.
JULY 7-10
GERING — Oregon Trail Days, Longhorns on Parade, car shows, art shows, kiddie parades, concerts and more. Information: www.oregontraildays.com
JULY 8
GERING — Gering City Band performance, Concert in the Park, 7:30 p.m., Legion Park.
GERING — Oregon Trail Rod & Custom Show, downtown Gering. Mike Minzey, 308-635-3978.
JULY 9-10
CHADRON — Classics in the Park Car Show. Information: Ken Korte, 308-207-5338.
July 7
JULY 9
GERING — Oregon Trail Days Concert: Chris Cagle with special guest Casey Donahew, 7 p.m. at Five Rocks Amphitheater, 2505 D Street, Gering. Tickets: $35, advance general admission; $50, VIP admission; $75 VIP seating/back stage pass. Purchase online: www.outhousetickets.com.
JULY 13
TORRINGTON — Music on Main Street, free summer concert series, 6 to 9 p.m., 21st and East A, city parking lot.
JULY 11-14
HARRISON — Sioux County Fair. Hog wrestling, steer roping, demolition derby and more. Information: discovernwnebraska.com/sioux-county-fair/
JULY 12-17
ALLIANCE — Heritage Days. Information: Alliance Chamber of Commerce, 308-762-1520. Announcements; www.facebook.com/AllianceHeritageDays/