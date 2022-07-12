 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
CALENDAR

JULY 13

HAWK SPRINGS, Wyo.— Hawk Springs Community Hamburger Fry, 5 to 7 p.m. Proceeds benefit Community Center. Adults, $7; children, 3-12 $3; children under 3 free.

TORRINGTON — Music on Main Street, free summer concert series, 6 to 9 p.m., 21st and East A, city parking lot.

SCOTTSBLUFF — BING0, 7 p.m, Scottsbluff Elks Lodge, 1614 First Ave. Doors open, 6 p.m. Information: Steve Thomlison, 308-436-7123.

JULY 12-14

HARRISON — Sioux County Fair. Hog wrestling, steer roping, demolition derby and more. Information: discovernwnebraska.com/sioux-county-fair/

JULY 12-17

ALLIANCE — Heritage Days. Information: Alliance Chamber of Commerce, 308-762-1520. Announcements; www.facebook.com/AllianceHeritageDays/

JULY 14

SCOTTSBLUFF — Bands on Broadway, 6 to 9 p.m., 18th Street Plaza, downtown Scottsbluff. Information: https://www.facebook.com/bandsonbroadway

CHADRON — Bands on Bordeaux, free summer concert series, 6 to 9 p.m., Railroad Park.

JULY 15

GERING — BINGO, 7 p.m., VFW Post #1681. Doors open 4 p.m. Information: Tom Arends, commander, 308-631-1198.

July 15-16

Gering — Wildcat Hills Bioblitz, 6 p.m. Free, register at 308-436-3777.

JULY 16

SCOTTSBLUFF — Annual Water Expo & NRD Open House, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., NRD.

JULY 16-23

BRIDGEPORT — Morrill County Fair. Truck show July 15-16, tractor pull July 16, Rubber Check Race July 23. Information: https://www.facebook.com/morrillcountyfair/

JULY 20

SCOTTSBLUFF — BING0, 7 p.m, Scottsbluff Elks Lodge, 1614 First Ave. Doors open, 6 p.m. Information: Steve Thomlison, 308-436-7123.

JULY 21

SCOTTSBLUFF — Bands on Broadway, 6 to 9 p.m., 18th Street Plaza, downtown Scottsbluff. Information: https://www.facebook.com/bandsonbroadway

CHADRON — Bands on Bordeaux, free summer concert series, 6 to 9 p.m., Railroad Park.

JULY 23

SCOTTSBLUFF — UMF Car Show, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., Frontside Bar and Grill. Information: Harley Graves, 308-672-0069 or Mike Graves, 308-631-9126.

JULY 23-24

SCOTTSBLUFF — Disney “Little Mermaid Jr.”, Theatre West Summer Repertory TOFY Performance, 2 p.m., Judy Chaloupka Theater, WNCC Platte Valley Companies Performing Arts Center. Tickets available starting May 1: twneb.com or at the Kelley Bean Box Office, 1601 E. 27th St. or by calling 308-635-3192.

JULY 23-30

GORDON — Sheridan County Fair, Sheridan County Fairgrounds, 613 E 3rd Street. Information: http://www.sheridancountyfairandrodeo.com/

JULY 24-30

SIDNEY — Cheyenne County Fair & Rodeo. Information: 308-254-5960.

JULY 27

TORRINGTON — Music on Main Street, free summer concert series, 6 to 9 p.m., 21st and East A, city parking lot.

SCOTTSBLUFF — BING0, 7 p.m, Scottsbluff Elks Lodge, 1614 First Ave. Doors open, 6 p.m. Information: Steve Thomlison, 308-436-7123.

July 28-Aug. 6

Torrington — Goshen County Fair

JULY 28

SCOTTSBLUFF — Bands on Broadway, 6 to 9 p.m., 18th Street Plaza, downtown Scottsbluff. Information: https://www.facebook.com/bandsonbroadway

CHADRON — Bands on Bordeaux, free summer concert series, 6 to 9 p.m., Railroad Park.

JULY 29-AUG. 6

CHADRON — Dawes County Fair. Rodeo, tough truck, rubber check competitions and more. Information: http://discovernwnebraska.com/dawes-county-fair

JULY 29

GERING — BINGO, 7 p.m., VFW Post #1681. Doors open 4 p.m. Information: Tom Arends, commander, 308-631-1198.

JULY 31-AUG. 7

MITCHELL — Scotts Bluff County Fair. Information: www.scottsbluffcountyfairgrounds.com. Announcements: www.facebook.com/MitchellAreaChamber

AUG. 2

SCOTTSBLUFF — National Night Out, 6 to 8 p.m. Information: Scottsbluff Police Department, 308-632-7176, or visit the Scottsbluff Police Department on Facebook,

AUG. 7-15

MITCHELL — Old West Balloon Fest

AUG. 4-8

LEWELLEN — Garden County Fair & Rodeo. Information: www.visitgardencounty.com/garden-county-fair.html

