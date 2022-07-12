JULY 13
HAWK SPRINGS, Wyo.— Hawk Springs Community Hamburger Fry, 5 to 7 p.m. Proceeds benefit Community Center. Adults, $7; children, 3-12 $3; children under 3 free.
TORRINGTON — Music on Main Street, free summer concert series, 6 to 9 p.m., 21st and East A, city parking lot.
SCOTTSBLUFF — BING0, 7 p.m, Scottsbluff Elks Lodge, 1614 First Ave. Doors open, 6 p.m. Information: Steve Thomlison, 308-436-7123.
JULY 12-14
HARRISON — Sioux County Fair. Hog wrestling, steer roping, demolition derby and more. Information: discovernwnebraska.com/sioux-county-fair/
JULY 12-17
ALLIANCE — Heritage Days. Information: Alliance Chamber of Commerce, 308-762-1520. Announcements; www.facebook.com/AllianceHeritageDays/
JULY 14
SCOTTSBLUFF — Bands on Broadway, 6 to 9 p.m., 18th Street Plaza, downtown Scottsbluff. Information: https://www.facebook.com/bandsonbroadway
People are also reading…
CHADRON — Bands on Bordeaux, free summer concert series, 6 to 9 p.m., Railroad Park.
JULY 15
GERING — BINGO, 7 p.m., VFW Post #1681. Doors open 4 p.m. Information: Tom Arends, commander, 308-631-1198.
July 15-16
Gering — Wildcat Hills Bioblitz, 6 p.m. Free, register at 308-436-3777.
JULY 16
SCOTTSBLUFF — Annual Water Expo & NRD Open House, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., NRD.
JULY 16-23
BRIDGEPORT — Morrill County Fair. Truck show July 15-16, tractor pull July 16, Rubber Check Race July 23. Information: https://www.facebook.com/morrillcountyfair/
JULY 20
SCOTTSBLUFF — BING0, 7 p.m, Scottsbluff Elks Lodge, 1614 First Ave. Doors open, 6 p.m. Information: Steve Thomlison, 308-436-7123.
JULY 21
SCOTTSBLUFF — Bands on Broadway, 6 to 9 p.m., 18th Street Plaza, downtown Scottsbluff. Information: https://www.facebook.com/bandsonbroadway
CHADRON — Bands on Bordeaux, free summer concert series, 6 to 9 p.m., Railroad Park.
JULY 23
SCOTTSBLUFF — UMF Car Show, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., Frontside Bar and Grill. Information: Harley Graves, 308-672-0069 or Mike Graves, 308-631-9126.
JULY 23-24
SCOTTSBLUFF — Disney “Little Mermaid Jr.”, Theatre West Summer Repertory TOFY Performance, 2 p.m., Judy Chaloupka Theater, WNCC Platte Valley Companies Performing Arts Center. Tickets available starting May 1: twneb.com or at the Kelley Bean Box Office, 1601 E. 27th St. or by calling 308-635-3192.
JULY 23-30
GORDON — Sheridan County Fair, Sheridan County Fairgrounds, 613 E 3rd Street. Information: http://www.sheridancountyfairandrodeo.com/
JULY 24-30
SIDNEY — Cheyenne County Fair & Rodeo. Information: 308-254-5960.
JULY 27
TORRINGTON — Music on Main Street, free summer concert series, 6 to 9 p.m., 21st and East A, city parking lot.
SCOTTSBLUFF — BING0, 7 p.m, Scottsbluff Elks Lodge, 1614 First Ave. Doors open, 6 p.m. Information: Steve Thomlison, 308-436-7123.
July 28-Aug. 6
Torrington — Goshen County Fair
JULY 28
SCOTTSBLUFF — Bands on Broadway, 6 to 9 p.m., 18th Street Plaza, downtown Scottsbluff. Information: https://www.facebook.com/bandsonbroadway
CHADRON — Bands on Bordeaux, free summer concert series, 6 to 9 p.m., Railroad Park.
JULY 29-AUG. 6
CHADRON — Dawes County Fair. Rodeo, tough truck, rubber check competitions and more. Information: http://discovernwnebraska.com/dawes-county-fair
JULY 29
GERING — BINGO, 7 p.m., VFW Post #1681. Doors open 4 p.m. Information: Tom Arends, commander, 308-631-1198.
JULY 31-AUG. 7
MITCHELL — Scotts Bluff County Fair. Information: www.scottsbluffcountyfairgrounds.com. Announcements: www.facebook.com/MitchellAreaChamber
AUG. 2
SCOTTSBLUFF — National Night Out, 6 to 8 p.m. Information: Scottsbluff Police Department, 308-632-7176, or visit the Scottsbluff Police Department on Facebook,
AUG. 7-15
MITCHELL — Old West Balloon Fest
AUG. 4-8
LEWELLEN — Garden County Fair & Rodeo. Information: www.visitgardencounty.com/garden-county-fair.html