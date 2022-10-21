OCT. 22
SCOTTSBLUFF — Muscle Car Expo, 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. Aulick Truck Shop, free attendance.
BAYARD — Haunted Night Maze, Gering Kiwanis fundraiser, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., Pumpkin Patch at BE Farm, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Admission: $10.
OCT. 22-23, OCT. 27-29
SCOTTSBLUFF — 34th annual Spooktacular. Oct. 22, Oct. 28-29, 5:30 to 8 p.m.; Oct. 23, Oct. 30, 4 to 6 p.m.; Oct. 27, 7 to 9 p.m.
OCT. 23
SCOTTSBLUFF — NEXT Young Professionals pumpkin carving, 1:30-3:30 p.m., 1509 Broadway. $10 per pumpkin.
OCT. 22-23
SCOTTSBLUFF — Friends of the Lied Scottsbluff Public Library used book sale at Hampton Inn, 4 - 6 p.m. Oct. 22: 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.; Oct. 23: 1 - 3 p.m.
OCT. 26
SCOTTSBLUFF — BINGO, 7 p. m., Scottsbluff Elks Lodge, 1614 First Ave. Doors open, 6 p. m. Information: Steve Thomlison, 308-436-7123
OCT. 26
SCOTTSBLUFF — Candidate Forum, hosted by Empowering Families, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Spanish translation available.
OCT. 28
GERING — BINGO, 7 p.m., VFW Post #1681. Doors open 4 p.m. Information: Tom Arends, commander, 308-631-1198.
OCT. 29
SCOTTSBLUFF — Panhandle BPW Sip and Shop Showcase, Weborg 21 Centre, 9 a.m. - 2 p.m.
MITCHELL — Trunk or Treat, Mitchell Chamber of Commerce, downtown, 2 to 5 p.m. Pet costume contest, 4 to 5 p.m.
SCOTTSBLUFF — Penny Carnival, Uptown Scottsbluff, noon - 5 p.m.
SCOTTSBLUFF — Halloween Rock Show and Costume Contest, Scottsbluff Elk’s Lodge. Doors open, 6 p.m.
BAYARD — Free Concert, featuring classical guitarist Stephen Waechter, 6:30 p.m., Cornerstone Fellowship Church, 434 First Ave., 6:30 p.m.
OCT. 31
GERING — 2022 Trick or Treat Street, downtown Gering & Gering Civic Center, 3-5 p.m.
SCOTTSBLUFF — 2022 Trick or Treat Street, downtown Scottsbluff, starting at 4 p.m.
KIMBALL — Downtown Trick or Treating, 4-6 p.m. Pick up bag at Kimball Public Library. Spaghetti Feed, Masonic Temple, 104 S. Walnut.
SCOTTSBLUFF — Trunk or Treat, First United Methodist Church, 4 to 6 p.m.
SCOTTSBLUFF — Trunk or Treat, 5 to 7 p.m., Westway Christian Church, 1701 W. 27th St.
SCOTTSBLUFF — Trunk or Treat, Bethel Baptist Church, 1812 Ave. I, 6 to 7:30 p.m.
NOV. 4
CHADRON — Chadron State College Wind Symphony and Community Band, 7-9 p.m. Memorial Hall auditorium.
NOV. 5
GERING — 14th annual Warrior Run, registration, 9 a.m. Children, 10K, 5K races. Registration, 9 a.m. Pre-registration and other details, http://www.wyobraskavetshelp.org.
GERING — American Legion Auxiliary Unit 36 fundraiser, craft fair and bake sale, 9 a.m. - 4 p.m., 1425 Ninth St. Information: Lesli Fitzgerald, 308-631-7951 Nov. 5
SCOTTSBLUFF — Soup supper fundraiser, Scottsbluff Rural Fire District, 1717 E. 15th St., 5 to 8 p.m. Cost: $7. Children 6 and under, free.
NOV. 11
SCOTTSBLUFF — Veterans Parade, 11 a.m., East Overland. Route, 19th St. to Third Ave. Information: Scotts Bluff County Veterans Service Office, 308-436-6643.
NOV. 17-20
CHADRON — Chadron State College The Thanksgiving Play, 7-10 p.m. Memorial Hall.
NOV. 26
KIMBALL — Kimball Parade of Lights, 5 p.m., starting at E. 2nd Street and S. Chestnut St.
Nov. 27
SCOTTSBLUFF — Downtown Christmas Parade, 6 p.m.
