 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Calendar

  • 0

AUG. 20

BRIDGEPORT — Greek Festival, Prairie Winds Community Center.

BUSHNELL — Bushnell Days.

GERING — Buckboard Therapeutic Riding Academy 25th anniversary open house, 2 to 4 p.m., 140500 S 14th St.

AUG. 20-21

MITCHELL — High Plains Riot, Scotts Bluff County Fairgrounds. Jeremiah Gardner, 308-641-3697 or visit The High Plains Riot on Facebook.

AUG. 21

GERING — Oregon Trail Wagon Train dinner, 4:30 p.m., doors open; 6 p.m., dinner, Legacy of the Plains. Tickets: Legacy of the Plains, 436-1989

AUG. 22

SCOTTSBLUFF — Downtown Scottsbluff Creative District community meeting. Midwest Theater, 12 - 1 p.m.

People are also reading…

AUG. 24

SCOTTSBLUFF — BING0, 7 p.⁠​m, Scottsbluff Elks Lodge, 1614 First Ave.⁠​ Doors open, 6 p.⁠​m.⁠​ Information:⁠​ Steve Thomlison, 308-436-7123

AUG. 25

SCOTTSBLUFF —BINGO, 1:30 p.m., First United Methodist Church, Wesley Hall.

AUG. 26

GERING — BINGO, 7 p.m., VFW Post #1681. Doors open 4 p.m. Information: Tom Arends, commander, 308-631-1198.

AUG. 26-28

HAY SPRINGS — Friendly Festival. Ice cream social, golf tournament, free swimming, parade, lawnmower races and more. Information: 308-638-7132.

AUG. 28

TERRYTOWN — Scottsbluff Rural Fire Department Back-to-School Bash, 3 to 5 p.m., Terry's Lake.

AUG. 31

SCOTTSBLUFF — BING0, 7 p.⁠​m, Scottsbluff Elks Lodge, 1614 First Ave.⁠​ Doors open, 6 p.⁠​m.⁠​ Information:⁠​ Steve Thomlison, 308-436-7123

SEPT. 2-5

CRAWFORD — Crawford Rock Swap, Crawford City Park

SEPT. 3-5

BRIDGEPORT — Camp Clarke Raiders Fall Rendezvous Labor Day. Information: 308-262-1080 or info@campclarkeraiders.com . Announcements; www.facebook.com/CampClarkeRaidersBlackPowderClub/

RUSHVILLE — Rushville Fun Days. Information: www.visitsheridancounty.com/

SEPT. 3

SCOTTSBLUFF — High Plains Auto Club Classic Car Cruise, Dairy Queen. Social hour, 5 p.m., cruise, 6 p.m. Information: Loren and Judy Hoatson, 308-641-4988.

POTTER — Potter Days. Information: www.facebook.com/potterdays14

SEPT. 9-11

BAYARD — Chimney Rock Pioneer Days. Parade, class reunions and more. Announcements: www.facebook.com/ChimneyRockPioneerDays/

SEPT. 10

SCOTTSBLUFF — EAA Chapter 608 Western Nebraska Regional Airport Appreciation Days, 7 a.m. to 12 p.m., Food trucks, Young Eagles flights and more. Information: Ryan Robinson, 402-430-6718. Website: https://eaa608.org/.

GERING — NEXT Young Professionals Beer & Wine Fest, Oregon Trail Park Stadium, 1215 J St., 4-8 p.m. Tickets:, advance, $35; at the door, $45.

SEPT. 10-11

GORDON — Gordon Willow Tree Festival, Winship Park. Information: www.visitsheridancounty.com/

SEPT. 11

SCOTTSBLUFF — Community Fishing Night, Nebraska Game and Parks, 4 to 6 p.m., Riverside Zoo Park Pond. Look for the Family Fishing Trailer.

Sept. 17-18

GERING — Legacy of the Plains Harvest Festival. Information: Legacy of the Plains website, http://legacyoftheplains.org, call 308-436-1989 or email info@legacyoftheplains.org. Announcements: www.facebook.com/LegacyOfThePlains

ALLIANCE — Dobby’s Fall Festival, dobbysfrontiertown.com/

SEPT. 17

United Way of Western Nebraska Duck Draw. Information: www.uwwn.org; Announcements:www.facebook.com/UnitedWayofWesternNebraska

CRAWFORD — Veteran’s fishing Derby, Fort Robinson.

SEPT. 24

GERING — 2022 Platte Valley Companies Monument Marathon. Information: monumentmarathon.com

KIMBALL — Demolition Derby.

SEPT. 24-25

KIMBALL — Farmer’s Day. Announcements; www.facebook.com/KimballFarmersDay

SEPT. 27

TORRINGTON— Goshen County Historical Society guest speaker, 7 p.m. at Platte Valley Bank. Information: Dean Mc-Clain, 307-575-4925.

SEPT 30 - OCT. 2

48th annual Oktoberfest, Cheyenne County Fairgrounds. Information: https://www.sidneyoktoberfest.com/

Calendar items run as space is available and include events that are open to the public. Submit calendar items at starherald.com/events or by emailing news@starherald.com

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Breaking News