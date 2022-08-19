AUG. 20
BRIDGEPORT — Greek Festival, Prairie Winds Community Center.
BUSHNELL — Bushnell Days.
GERING — Buckboard Therapeutic Riding Academy 25th anniversary open house, 2 to 4 p.m., 140500 S 14th St.
AUG. 20-21
MITCHELL — High Plains Riot, Scotts Bluff County Fairgrounds. Jeremiah Gardner, 308-641-3697 or visit The High Plains Riot on Facebook.
AUG. 21
GERING — Oregon Trail Wagon Train dinner, 4:30 p.m., doors open; 6 p.m., dinner, Legacy of the Plains. Tickets: Legacy of the Plains, 436-1989
AUG. 22
SCOTTSBLUFF — Downtown Scottsbluff Creative District community meeting. Midwest Theater, 12 - 1 p.m.
AUG. 24
SCOTTSBLUFF — BING0, 7 p.m, Scottsbluff Elks Lodge, 1614 First Ave. Doors open, 6 p.m. Information: Steve Thomlison, 308-436-7123
AUG. 25
SCOTTSBLUFF —BINGO, 1:30 p.m., First United Methodist Church, Wesley Hall.
AUG. 26
GERING — BINGO, 7 p.m., VFW Post #1681. Doors open 4 p.m. Information: Tom Arends, commander, 308-631-1198.
AUG. 26-28
HAY SPRINGS — Friendly Festival. Ice cream social, golf tournament, free swimming, parade, lawnmower races and more. Information: 308-638-7132.
AUG. 28
TERRYTOWN — Scottsbluff Rural Fire Department Back-to-School Bash, 3 to 5 p.m., Terry's Lake.
AUG. 31
SCOTTSBLUFF — BING0, 7 p.m, Scottsbluff Elks Lodge, 1614 First Ave. Doors open, 6 p.m. Information: Steve Thomlison, 308-436-7123
SEPT. 2-5
CRAWFORD — Crawford Rock Swap, Crawford City Park
SEPT. 3-5
BRIDGEPORT — Camp Clarke Raiders Fall Rendezvous Labor Day. Information: 308-262-1080 or info@campclarkeraiders.com . Announcements; www.facebook.com/CampClarkeRaidersBlackPowderClub/
RUSHVILLE — Rushville Fun Days. Information: www.visitsheridancounty.com/
SEPT. 3
SCOTTSBLUFF — High Plains Auto Club Classic Car Cruise, Dairy Queen. Social hour, 5 p.m., cruise, 6 p.m. Information: Loren and Judy Hoatson, 308-641-4988.
POTTER — Potter Days. Information: www.facebook.com/potterdays14
SEPT. 9-11
BAYARD — Chimney Rock Pioneer Days. Parade, class reunions and more. Announcements: www.facebook.com/ChimneyRockPioneerDays/
SEPT. 10
SCOTTSBLUFF — EAA Chapter 608 Western Nebraska Regional Airport Appreciation Days, 7 a.m. to 12 p.m., Food trucks, Young Eagles flights and more. Information: Ryan Robinson, 402-430-6718. Website: https://eaa608.org/.
GERING — NEXT Young Professionals Beer & Wine Fest, Oregon Trail Park Stadium, 1215 J St., 4-8 p.m. Tickets:, advance, $35; at the door, $45.
SEPT. 10-11
GORDON — Gordon Willow Tree Festival, Winship Park. Information: www.visitsheridancounty.com/
SEPT. 11
SCOTTSBLUFF — Community Fishing Night, Nebraska Game and Parks, 4 to 6 p.m., Riverside Zoo Park Pond. Look for the Family Fishing Trailer.
Sept. 17-18
GERING — Legacy of the Plains Harvest Festival. Information: Legacy of the Plains website, http://legacyoftheplains.org, call 308-436-1989 or email info@legacyoftheplains.org. Announcements: www.facebook.com/LegacyOfThePlains
ALLIANCE — Dobby’s Fall Festival, dobbysfrontiertown.com/
SEPT. 17
United Way of Western Nebraska Duck Draw. Information: www.uwwn.org; Announcements:www.facebook.com/UnitedWayofWesternNebraska
CRAWFORD — Veteran’s fishing Derby, Fort Robinson.
SEPT. 24
GERING — 2022 Platte Valley Companies Monument Marathon. Information: monumentmarathon.com
KIMBALL — Demolition Derby.
SEPT. 24-25
KIMBALL — Farmer’s Day. Announcements; www.facebook.com/KimballFarmersDay
SEPT. 27
TORRINGTON— Goshen County Historical Society guest speaker, 7 p.m. at Platte Valley Bank. Information: Dean Mc-Clain, 307-575-4925.
SEPT 30 - OCT. 2
48th annual Oktoberfest, Cheyenne County Fairgrounds. Information: https://www.sidneyoktoberfest.com/
