Gering calendar

Calendar

OCT. 22-23

SCOTTSBLUFF — Friends of the Lied Scottsbluff Public Library used book sale at Hampton Inn, 4 — 6 p.m. Oct. 22: 9 a.m. — 4 p.m.; Oct. 23: 1 — 3 p.m.

OCT. 21

CHADRON — Chadron State College Rawlins Piano Trio Concert, 7-9 p.m. Sandoz Center.

GERING — BINGO, 7 p.m., VFW Post #1681. Doors open 4 p.m. Information: Tom Arends, commander, 308-631-1198.

OCT. 22

SCOTTSBLUFF — Muscle Car Expo, 11 a.m. — 3 p.m. Aulick Truck Shop, free attendance.

OCT. 23

SCOTTSBLUFF — NEXT Young Professionals pumpkin carving, 1:30-3:30 p.m., 1509 Broadway. $10 per pumpkin.

OCT. 26

SCOTTSBLUFF — BINGO, 7 p. m., Scottsbluff Elks Lodge, 1614 First Ave. Doors open, 6 p. m. Information: Steve Thomlison, 308-436-7123

OCT. 28

GERING — BINGO, 7 p.m., VFW Post #1681. Doors open 4 p.m. Information: Tom Arends, commander, 308-631-1198.

OCT. 29

SCOTTSBLUFF — Panhandle BPW Sip and Shop Showcase, Weborg 21 Centre, 9 a.m. — 2 p.m.

MITCHELL — Trunk or Treat, Mitchell Chamber of Commerce, downtown, 2 to 5 p.m. Pet costume contest, 4 to 5 p.m.

SCOTTSBLUFF — Penny Carnival, Uptown Scottsbluff, noon — 5 p.m.

SCOTTSBLUFF — Halloween Rock Show and Costume Contest, Scottsbluff Elk’s Lodge. Doors open, 6 p.m.

Calendar items run as space is available and include events that are open to the public. Submit calendar items at starherald.com/events or by emailing news@starherald.com.

