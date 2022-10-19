OCT. 22-23
SCOTTSBLUFF — Friends of the Lied Scottsbluff Public Library used book sale at Hampton Inn, 4 — 6 p.m. Oct. 22: 9 a.m. — 4 p.m.; Oct. 23: 1 — 3 p.m.
OCT. 21
CHADRON — Chadron State College Rawlins Piano Trio Concert, 7-9 p.m. Sandoz Center.
GERING — BINGO, 7 p.m., VFW Post #1681. Doors open 4 p.m. Information: Tom Arends, commander, 308-631-1198.
OCT. 22
SCOTTSBLUFF — Muscle Car Expo, 11 a.m. — 3 p.m. Aulick Truck Shop, free attendance.
OCT. 23
SCOTTSBLUFF — NEXT Young Professionals pumpkin carving, 1:30-3:30 p.m., 1509 Broadway. $10 per pumpkin.
OCT. 26
SCOTTSBLUFF — BINGO, 7 p. m., Scottsbluff Elks Lodge, 1614 First Ave. Doors open, 6 p. m. Information: Steve Thomlison, 308-436-7123
OCT. 28
GERING — BINGO, 7 p.m., VFW Post #1681. Doors open 4 p.m. Information: Tom Arends, commander, 308-631-1198.
OCT. 29
SCOTTSBLUFF — Panhandle BPW Sip and Shop Showcase, Weborg 21 Centre, 9 a.m. — 2 p.m.
MITCHELL — Trunk or Treat, Mitchell Chamber of Commerce, downtown, 2 to 5 p.m. Pet costume contest, 4 to 5 p.m.
SCOTTSBLUFF — Penny Carnival, Uptown Scottsbluff, noon — 5 p.m.
SCOTTSBLUFF — Halloween Rock Show and Costume Contest, Scottsbluff Elk’s Lodge. Doors open, 6 p.m.
Calendar items run as space is available and include events that are open to the public. Submit calendar items at starherald.com/events or by emailing news@starherald.com.
