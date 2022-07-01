JULY 7-9

SCOTTSBLUFF — “Clue On Stage,” Theatre West Summer Repertory Performance, 7:30 p.m., Judy Chaloupka Theater, WNCC Platte Valley Companies Performing Arts Center. Tickets available starting May 1: twneb.com or at the Kelley Bean Box Office, 1601 E. 27th St. or by calling 308-635-3192.

JULY 3

SCOTTSBLUFF — Community picnic, 4 to 7 p.m., First United Methodist Church, Food, entertainment and more. Freewill offering.

ALLIANCE — Country Music Jamboree, 1 to 4 p.m., Alliance Eagles Club. No cover charge; donation for band. Information; C. Ann Mapes, 308-487-5638.

JULY 3-4

BRIDGEPORT — Camp Clarke Stampede. Rodeo and fireworks July 3-4 and Jim Rice Dance July 3. Information: https://www.facebook.com/campclarkestampederodeo/

JULY 4

KIMBALL — 4th of July in Gotte Park.

SCOTTSBLFF — Ice cream safari, 11 a.m to 4 p.m. Regular admission.

CRAWFORD — Fort Robinson Fourth of July Celebration, BBQ on the lawn.

JULY 6

SCOTTSBLUFF — BING0, 7 p.m, Scottsbluff Elks Lodge, 1614 First Ave. Doors open, 6 p.m. Information: Steve Thomlison, 308-436-7123.

JULY 6-July 9

Chadron — Fur Trade Days Visit furtradedays.com for information on events from buckskinners primitive camp, trader’s market, parade and more.

JULY 6-10

CHADRON — Fur Trade Days. Events include Primitive Rendezvous Camp and shooting events, parade, World Championship Buffalo Chip Contest, entertainment and more. Visit furtradedays.com or follow www.facebook.com/furtradedays for latest information.

JULY 7

SCOTTSBLUFF — Bands on Broadway, 6 to 9 p.m., 18th Street Plaza, downtown Scottsbluff. Information: https://www.facebook.com/bandsonbroadway

CHADRON — Bands on Bordeaux, free summer concert series, 6 to 9 p.m., Railroad Park.

JULY 7-10

GERING — Oregon Trail Days, Longhorns on Parade, car shows, art shows, kiddie parades, concerts and more. Information: www.oregontraildays.com

JULY 8

GERING — Gering City Band performance, Concert in the Park, 7:30 p.m., Legion Park.

GERING — Oregon Trail Rod & Custom Show, downtown Gering. Mike Minzey, 308-635-3978.

JULY 9-10

CHADRON — Classics in the Park Car Show. Information: Ken Korte, 308-207-5338.

JULY 9

GERING — Oregon Trail Days Concert: Chris Cagle with special guest Casey Donahew, 7 p.m. at Five Rocks Amphitheater, 2505 D Street, Gering. Tickets: $35, advance general admission; $50, VIP admission; $75 VIP seating/back stage pass. Purchase online: www.outhousetickets.com.

JULY 13

TORRINGTON — Music on Main Street, free summer concert series, 6 to 9 p.m., 21st and East A, city parking lot.

SCOTTSBLUFF — BING0, 7 p.m, Scottsbluff Elks Lodge, 1614 First Ave. Doors open, 6 p.m. Information: Steve Thomlison, 308-436-7123.

JULY 11-14

HARRISON — Sioux County Fair. Hog wrestling, steer roping, demolition derby and more. Information: discovernwnebraska.com/sioux-county-fair/

JULY 12-17

ALLIANCE — Heritage Days. Information: Alliance Chamber of Commerce, 308-762-1520. Announcements; www.facebook.com/AllianceHeritageDays/

JULY 14

SCOTTSBLUFF — Bands on Broadway, 6 to 9 p.m., 18th Street Plaza, downtown Scottsbluff. Information: https://www.facebook.com/bandsonbroadway

CHADRON — Bands on Bordeaux, free summer concert series, 6 to 9 p.m., Railroad Park.

JULY 15

GERING — BINGO, 7 p.m., VFW Post #1681. Doors open 4 p.m. Information: Tom Arends, commander, 308-631-1198.

July 15-16

Gering — Wildcat Hills Bioblitz, 6 p.m. Free, register at 308-436-3777.

JULY 16-23

BRIDGEPORT — Morrill County Fair. Truck show July 15-16, tractor pull July 16, Rubber Check Race July 23. Information: https://www.facebook.com/morrillcountyfair/

JULY 20

SCOTTSBLUFF — BING0, 7 p.m, Scottsbluff Elks Lodge, 1614 First Ave. Doors open, 6 p.m. Information: Steve Thomlison, 308-436-7123.

JULY 21

SCOTTSBLUFF — Bands on Broadway, 6 to 9 p.m., 18th Street Plaza, downtown Scottsbluff. Information: https://www.facebook.com/bandsonbroadway

CHADRON — Bands on Bordeaux, free summer concert series, 6 to 9 p.m., Railroad Park.

JULY 23

SCOTTSBLUFF — UMF Car Show, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., Frontside Bar and Grill. Information: Harley Graves, 308-672-0069 or Mike Graves, 308-631-9126.

JULY 23-24

SCOTTSBLUFF — Disney “Little Mermaid Jr.”, Theatre West Summer Repertory TOFY Performance, 2 p.m., Judy Chaloupka Theater, WNCC Platte Valley Companies Performing Arts Center. Tickets available starting May 1: twneb.com or at the Kelley Bean Box Office, 1601 E. 27th St. or by calling 308-635-3192.