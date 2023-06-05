JUNE 6, JUNE 14,

JUNE 17, JUNE 27

CRAWFORD — Performance, “Leader of the Pack,” 8 p.m., Post Playhouse, Fort Robinson. Tickets: postplayhouse.com.

JUNE 7

SCOTTSBLUFF — Bingo, Scottsbluff Elks Lodge, 1614 First Ave. Doors open, 6 p.m. Information: Steve Thomlison, 308-436-7123.

JUNE 7-8

GERING — Union Pacific Big Boy Tour Stop, Union Pacific Park, 2005 Seventh St., June 7, 4:30 p.m.; departs June 8, 9 a.m.

JUNE 8

Gering — Gering City Band performance, 7:30 p.m. Legion Park. For information about performing in the city band, contact Randy Raines, tbone.raines@gmail.com or 308-672-5546.

JUNE 8- 9, JUNE 10

SCOTTSBLUFF — Performance, Theatre West Summer Repertory, "The Marvelous Wonderettes," 7:30-9 p.m., the Judy Chaloupka Theater at WNCC, 1601 E. 27th St. Tickets and info: www.twneb.com and Kelley Bean Box Office, WNCC, 308-635-6193.

JUNE 9

GERING — Bingo, 7 p.m., VFW Post #1681. Doors open, 4 p.m. Information: Tom Arends, commander, 308-631-1198.

JUNE 9-10

CHADRON – Chadron State Park Anniversary Celebration. Activities starting 5 p.m., June 9 and going through 5 p.m., June 10.

JUNE 9-10, JUNE 15, JUNE 21

CRAWFORD – Performance, “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat,” 8 p.m., Post Playhouse, Fort Robinson. Tickets: postplayhouse.com

JUNE 9-11

SIDNEY – Gold Rush Days, Sidney Legion Park, 658 Glover Road. Details: www.sidneygoldrushdays.org or www.facebook.com/SidneyGoldRushDays.

JUNE 10

SCOTTSBLUFF — EAA Chapter 608 Airport Appreciation Day, Fly-in and Young Eagles, 7 a.m.-12 p.m., Western Nebraska Regional Airport.

SCOTTSBLUFF — Western Nebraska Community College Cougar Golf Classic, 8 a.m Cost: $75 per golfer. Register online: bit.ly/3zVugDt. Proceeds benefit WNCC athletic scholarship fund.

GERING — Gering Merchants Summer Bash, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Gering Civic Plaza.

SCOTTSBLUFF — Performance, Theatre West Summer Repertory, “The Marvelous Wonderettes,” 2 p.m., the Judy Chaloupka Theater at WNCC, 1601 E. 27th St. Tickets and info: www.twneb.com and Kelley Bean Box Office, WNCC, 308-635-6193.

KIMBALL — 14th annual Kimball Ranch Rodeo and Ranch Bronc Riding, Kimball County Fairgrounds. Information: Alex Engstrom, 308-241-1760, or Justin Perry, 308-241-1035.

JUNE 10

JUNE 11, JUNE 18

CRAWFORD — Performance, “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat,” 2 p.m., Post Playhouse, Fort Robinson. Tickets: postplayhouse.com.

JUNE 11

SCOTTSBLUFF - PRIDE at the Park, 11 a.m., Centennial Park.

JUNE 14

SCOTTSBLUFF — Bingo, Scottsbluff Elks Lodge, 1614 First Ave. Doors open, 6 p.m. Information: Steve Thomlison, 308-436-7123.

JUNE 14

TORRINGTON —Torrington Junior Rodeo, 6 p.m., Goshen County Fairgrounds.

JUNE 14, JUNE 29

CRAWFORD — Performance, “Leader of the Pack,” 2 p.m., Post Playhouse, Fort Robinson. Tickets: postplayhouse.com.

JUNE 15

SCOTTSBLUFF — Bands on Broadway, 6-9 p.m., 18th Street Plaza.

GERING — Gering City Band performance, 7:30 p.m. Legion Park.

JUNE 16

HEMINGFORD — Band on the Butte featuring Jason Mayer Band, 6-10 p.m., Box Butte Avenue.

GERING — Bingo, 7 p.m., VFW Post #1681. Doors open, 4 p.m. Information: Tom Arends, commander, 308-631-1198.

JUNE 16-17

GERING — High Plains Auto Club Rock-N-Roll Father’s Day Classic Car Show. Car parade, downtown Gering, 9 a.m. to Five Rocks. Information: High Plains Auto Club, www.highplainsautoclub.com; Facebook, facebook.com/highplainsautoclub1/, or Ellen Ramig, 308-631-0811 or email ramig123@spectrum.net.

JUNE 17

MITCHELL — Festival of Hope, 7 a.m. — 12 p.m., Scotts Bluff County Fairgrounds. Information: www.festivalofhope.net

CRAWFORD — Fort Market, 10 a.m. — 5 p.m., Fort Robinson State Park.

CRAWFORD — Ride the Ridge, 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Information: 308-432-3841

JUNE 17-19

HARRISON — Cultural demonstration, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m., Agate Fossil Beds National Monument.

JUNE 20-23

CRAWFORD — Senior Pro Rodeo

JUNE 21

SCOTTSBLUFF — Bingo, Scottsbluff Elks Lodge, 1614 First Ave. Doors open, 6 p.m. Information: Steve Thomlison, 308-436-7123.

JUNE 22

SCOTTSBLUFF — Bands on Broadway, 6-9 p.m., 18th Street Plaza.

GERING — Gering City Band performance, 7:30 p.m. Legion Park.

JUNE 22-JUNE 24, JUNE 30

SCOTTSBLUFF — Performance, Theatre West Summer Repertory, “The female Odd Couple,” 7:30-9 p.m., the Judy Chaloupka Theater at WNCC, 1601 E. 27th St. Tickets and info: www.twneb.com and Kelley Bean Box Office, WNCC, 308-635-6193.

JUNE 23-24

POTTER — Potter Carbowl, downtown Potter. Car show, barbecue, bands and more. Information: www.lincolnhighwaycruisers.com/ or www.facebook.com/pottercarbowl.

JUNE 23

SCOTTSBLUFF — Robidoux Rendezvous downtown gathering, performance, Strange Americans, 6:30 p.m., 18th Street Plaza.

JUNE 23, JUNE 29

SCOTTSBLUFF — Performance, Theatre West Summer Repertory, “The Odd Couple,” 7:30-9 p.m., the Judy Chaloupka Theater at WNCC, 1601 E. 27th St. Tickets and info: www.twneb.com and Kelley Bean Box Office, WNCC, 308-635-6193.

JUNE 24

GERING — Robidoux Rendezvous, start times beginning at 7 a.m., Five Rocks Amphitheater. www.robidouxrendezvous.com/

JUNE 28

SCOTTSBLUFF — Bingo, Scottsbluff Elks Lodge, 1614 First Ave. Doors open, 6 p.m. Information: Steve Thomlison, 308-436-7123.

JUNE 29

GERING — Gering City Band performance, 7:30 p.m. Legion Park.

JULY 1

SCOTTSBLUFF — High Plains Auto Club Cruise Night, Dairy Queen, 5-6 p.m. Cruise begins at 6 p.m. sharp. All car enthusiasts welcome. Information: High Plains Auto Club, www.highplainsautoclub.com Ellen Ramig, 308-631-0811 or email ramig123@spectrum.net.

SCOTTSBLUFF — Performance, Theatre West Summer Repertory, “The Odd Couple,” 7:30-9 p.m., the Judy Chaloupka Theater at WNCC, 1601 E. 27th St. Tickets and info: www.twneb.com and Kelley Bean Box Office, WNCC, 308-635-6193.

JULY 6

GERING — Gering City Band performance, 7:30 p.m. Legion Park.

JULY 13

GERING — Gering City Band performance, 7:30 p.m. Legion Park.

JULY 13-16

GERING — Oregon Trail Days, Gering. Food fair, carnival, chili cook off, parade and more. Details: www.oregontraildays.com.