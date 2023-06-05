JUNE 6, JUNE 14,
JUNE 17, JUNE 27
CRAWFORD — Performance, “Leader of the Pack,” 8 p.m., Post Playhouse, Fort Robinson. Tickets: postplayhouse.com.
JUNE 7
SCOTTSBLUFF — Bingo, Scottsbluff Elks Lodge, 1614 First Ave. Doors open, 6 p.m. Information: Steve Thomlison, 308-436-7123.
JUNE 7-8
GERING — Union Pacific Big Boy Tour Stop, Union Pacific Park, 2005 Seventh St., June 7, 4:30 p.m.; departs June 8, 9 a.m.
JUNE 8
Gering — Gering City Band performance, 7:30 p.m. Legion Park. For information about performing in the city band, contact Randy Raines, tbone.raines@gmail.com or 308-672-5546.
JUNE 8- 9, JUNE 10
People are also reading…
SCOTTSBLUFF — Performance, Theatre West Summer Repertory, "The Marvelous Wonderettes," 7:30-9 p.m., the Judy Chaloupka Theater at WNCC, 1601 E. 27th St. Tickets and info: www.twneb.com and Kelley Bean Box Office, WNCC, 308-635-6193.
JUNE 9
GERING — Bingo, 7 p.m., VFW Post #1681. Doors open, 4 p.m. Information: Tom Arends, commander, 308-631-1198.
JUNE 9-10
CHADRON – Chadron State Park Anniversary Celebration. Activities starting 5 p.m., June 9 and going through 5 p.m., June 10.
JUNE 9-10, JUNE 15, JUNE 21
CRAWFORD – Performance, “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat,” 8 p.m., Post Playhouse, Fort Robinson. Tickets: postplayhouse.com
JUNE 9-11
SIDNEY – Gold Rush Days, Sidney Legion Park, 658 Glover Road. Details: www.sidneygoldrushdays.org or www.facebook.com/SidneyGoldRushDays.
JUNE 10
SCOTTSBLUFF — EAA Chapter 608 Airport Appreciation Day, Fly-in and Young Eagles, 7 a.m.-12 p.m., Western Nebraska Regional Airport.
SCOTTSBLUFF — Western Nebraska Community College Cougar Golf Classic, 8 a.m Cost: $75 per golfer. Register online: bit.ly/3zVugDt. Proceeds benefit WNCC athletic scholarship fund.
GERING — Gering Merchants Summer Bash, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Gering Civic Plaza.
SCOTTSBLUFF — Performance, Theatre West Summer Repertory, “The Marvelous Wonderettes,” 2 p.m., the Judy Chaloupka Theater at WNCC, 1601 E. 27th St. Tickets and info: www.twneb.com and Kelley Bean Box Office, WNCC, 308-635-6193.
KIMBALL — 14th annual Kimball Ranch Rodeo and Ranch Bronc Riding, Kimball County Fairgrounds. Information: Alex Engstrom, 308-241-1760, or Justin Perry, 308-241-1035.
JUNE 10
JUNE 11, JUNE 18
CRAWFORD — Performance, “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat,” 2 p.m., Post Playhouse, Fort Robinson. Tickets: postplayhouse.com.
JUNE 11
SCOTTSBLUFF - PRIDE at the Park, 11 a.m., Centennial Park.
JUNE 14
SCOTTSBLUFF — Bingo, Scottsbluff Elks Lodge, 1614 First Ave. Doors open, 6 p.m. Information: Steve Thomlison, 308-436-7123.
JUNE 14
TORRINGTON —Torrington Junior Rodeo, 6 p.m., Goshen County Fairgrounds.
JUNE 14, JUNE 29
CRAWFORD — Performance, “Leader of the Pack,” 2 p.m., Post Playhouse, Fort Robinson. Tickets: postplayhouse.com.
JUNE 15
SCOTTSBLUFF — Bands on Broadway, 6-9 p.m., 18th Street Plaza.
GERING — Gering City Band performance, 7:30 p.m. Legion Park.
JUNE 16
HEMINGFORD — Band on the Butte featuring Jason Mayer Band, 6-10 p.m., Box Butte Avenue.
GERING — Bingo, 7 p.m., VFW Post #1681. Doors open, 4 p.m. Information: Tom Arends, commander, 308-631-1198.
JUNE 16-17
GERING — High Plains Auto Club Rock-N-Roll Father’s Day Classic Car Show. Car parade, downtown Gering, 9 a.m. to Five Rocks. Information: High Plains Auto Club, www.highplainsautoclub.com; Facebook, facebook.com/highplainsautoclub1/, or Ellen Ramig, 308-631-0811 or email ramig123@spectrum.net.
JUNE 17
MITCHELL — Festival of Hope, 7 a.m. — 12 p.m., Scotts Bluff County Fairgrounds. Information: www.festivalofhope.net
CRAWFORD — Fort Market, 10 a.m. — 5 p.m., Fort Robinson State Park.
CRAWFORD — Ride the Ridge, 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Information: 308-432-3841
JUNE 17-19
HARRISON — Cultural demonstration, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m., Agate Fossil Beds National Monument.
JUNE 20-23
CRAWFORD — Senior Pro Rodeo
JUNE 21
SCOTTSBLUFF — Bingo, Scottsbluff Elks Lodge, 1614 First Ave. Doors open, 6 p.m. Information: Steve Thomlison, 308-436-7123.
JUNE 22
SCOTTSBLUFF — Bands on Broadway, 6-9 p.m., 18th Street Plaza.
GERING — Gering City Band performance, 7:30 p.m. Legion Park.
JUNE 22-JUNE 24, JUNE 30
SCOTTSBLUFF — Performance, Theatre West Summer Repertory, “The female Odd Couple,” 7:30-9 p.m., the Judy Chaloupka Theater at WNCC, 1601 E. 27th St. Tickets and info: www.twneb.com and Kelley Bean Box Office, WNCC, 308-635-6193.
JUNE 23-24
POTTER — Potter Carbowl, downtown Potter. Car show, barbecue, bands and more. Information: www.lincolnhighwaycruisers.com/ or www.facebook.com/pottercarbowl.
JUNE 23
SCOTTSBLUFF — Robidoux Rendezvous downtown gathering, performance, Strange Americans, 6:30 p.m., 18th Street Plaza.
JUNE 23, JUNE 29
SCOTTSBLUFF — Performance, Theatre West Summer Repertory, “The Odd Couple,” 7:30-9 p.m., the Judy Chaloupka Theater at WNCC, 1601 E. 27th St. Tickets and info: www.twneb.com and Kelley Bean Box Office, WNCC, 308-635-6193.
JUNE 24
GERING — Robidoux Rendezvous, start times beginning at 7 a.m., Five Rocks Amphitheater. www.robidouxrendezvous.com/
JUNE 28
SCOTTSBLUFF — Bingo, Scottsbluff Elks Lodge, 1614 First Ave. Doors open, 6 p.m. Information: Steve Thomlison, 308-436-7123.
JUNE 29
GERING — Gering City Band performance, 7:30 p.m. Legion Park.
JULY 1
SCOTTSBLUFF — High Plains Auto Club Cruise Night, Dairy Queen, 5-6 p.m. Cruise begins at 6 p.m. sharp. All car enthusiasts welcome. Information: High Plains Auto Club, www.highplainsautoclub.com Ellen Ramig, 308-631-0811 or email ramig123@spectrum.net.
SCOTTSBLUFF — Performance, Theatre West Summer Repertory, “The Odd Couple,” 7:30-9 p.m., the Judy Chaloupka Theater at WNCC, 1601 E. 27th St. Tickets and info: www.twneb.com and Kelley Bean Box Office, WNCC, 308-635-6193.
JULY 6
GERING — Gering City Band performance, 7:30 p.m. Legion Park.
JULY 13
GERING — Gering City Band performance, 7:30 p.m. Legion Park.
JULY 13-16
GERING — Oregon Trail Days, Gering. Food fair, carnival, chili cook off, parade and more. Details: www.oregontraildays.com.