EWC graduates local students

Eastern Wyoming College held the 73rd annual commencement for candidates on May 13, 2022 in the Fine Arts Auditorium. There were 182 graduates. The graduates from the Fall 2021, Spring 2022 and Summer 2022 semesters are as follows:
Torrington - Darius Bayona, Miyaca Beaman, Kylee Brooks, Dustin Buckmeier, Katelyn Calhoun, Gage Correa, Shain Cunningham, Harley Feagler, Ryeann Geschwell, Joseph Gunderson, Patricia Hankins-Masterson, Jonathan Jolly, Tyler Juma, Jenna Kaufman, Sarandon Keeran, Tyler Kihlstrom, Danielle Krueger, Madeline Leach, Aedan Liggett, Daniel Mackey, Colson McDowell, Braden Mechem, Jaycee Myrtle, Kyla Odermann, Robert Pedro, Bailey Powell, Karissa Rayhill, Myah Reigier, Grant Rehor, Meranda Richards, Ruby Speicher, Brody Staman, Tyne Stokes, Matthew Vanatta, Alexis Wheeler, Bailey Woster.
Yoder - Tara Hutchison, John Lessard, Timothy Love.
Alliance - Konnor Farritor, Mikayla Moreno, Brionna Schafer, Evan Schoeneman.
Bridgeport - Santiago Ramos.
Chadron - Alexys Fernandez, Vance Haug, Kade Moore, Rachel Sauser-Smith.
Gering - Kaylee Gannon, Kaitlyn Jacobs, Kyle Marsh.
Kimball - Jared Barnes
Minatare - Daniel Hiltgen, Jaqueline Sanchez, Trayton Travnicek.
Scottsbluff - Parker Yost.