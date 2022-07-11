 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
EWC hosting celebration of the James Webb Space Telescope

TORRINGTON, Wyo. — Everyone is invited to come to Eastern Wyoming College on Tuesday, July 12 at 6 p.m. to celebrate and view the James Webb Telescope’s first images.

NASA Solar System Ambassador and EWC Library Technician Jessica Anders will share information learned about NASA’s successor to the Hubble Telescope, including its mission, instruments and capabilities. Why is the primary mirror made of 18 hexagons? Why do instruments need to operate at temperatures so close to absolute sub-zero and much more?

Bring the whole family to find out the answers to these questions and more. Snacks and giveaways will be provided.

The celebration is free of charge and will be in CTEC 101 on Tuesday, July 12 starting at 6 p.m. The CTEC building is located at 3200 West C St. in Torrington.

For more information, call 307-532-8213.

