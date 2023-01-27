 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

EWC hosting Welding Job Fair

  • 0

TORRINGTON — Eastern Wyoming College will host a Welding Job Fair Wednesday, Feb. 1 from 10 a.m. – noon and from 1 p.m. – 3 p.m. in the CTEC Commons on the Torrington Campus (3200 West C St.).

A total of 10 companies from Wyoming, Nebraska and Colorado will be at the fair. Companies include welding and machining fabrication shops, mine services, boiler makers, machinery repair, equipment repair and maintenance companies.

The fair is open to everyone.

For more information, contact EWC Welding Department Head, Lynn Bedient at 307-532-8276 or lbedient@ewc.wy.edu.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Breaking News