EWC hosting Welding Job Fair

TORRINGTON — Eastern Wyoming College will host a Welding Job Fair Wednesday, Feb. 1 from 10 a.m. – noon and from 1 p.m. – 3 p.m. in the CTEC Commons on the Torrington Campus (3200 West C St.).

A total of 10 companies from Wyoming, Nebraska and Colorado will be at the fair. Companies include welding and machining fabrication shops, mine services, boiler makers, machinery repair, equipment repair and maintenance companies.

The fair is open to everyone.

For more information, contact EWC Welding Department Head, Lynn Bedient at 307-532-8276 or lbedient@ewc.wy.edu.