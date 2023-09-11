TORRINGTON, Wyo. – Eastern Wyoming College will host a Bands on Campus on Wednesday, Sept. 20, from 5 – 8 p.m. to continue the college’s 75th Anniversary Celebration and everyone is invited.

The celebration will feature fun for the whole family with live music, games, food trucks, and more.

Eastern Wyoming College opened its doors in Torrington in 1948. It has grown and continued to serve the community. The college now has two campuses, in Torrington and Douglas, Wyoming, and a number of outreach centers.

Community members are encouraged to come and celebrate the college’s 75th Anniversary on Wednesday, Sept. 20, from 5-8 p.m. on Eastern Wyoming College’s main campus at 3200 West C St., Torrington. For more information, call 307-532-8200.