Ambassador Gregg Doud: Seeing the fruits of trade deals

Ambassador Gregg Doud, chief agricultural negotiator with the Office of The U.S. Trade Representative (USTR), gathered alongside Gov. Pete Ricketts and local agriculture industry professionals on Thursday while discussing the ongoing impacts of trade initiatives made by the USTR.
“This is a great chance to be able to continue to grow that relationship (between agriculture professionals and the USTR), so that the United States trade representative can do a good job of representing us appropriately for trade deals and to be able to sell more of our products overseas,” Ricketts said.
Ricketts emphasized the work of Doud, the USTR and the Trump administration and their impacts, not only on the state of Nebraska, but the country as a whole.
“In the last few weeks, we just fully opened the market to China for beef and pork export sales, and that goes all the way back to the mad cow disease in 2003,” Doud said. “I looked this morning and our beef and pork export sales to the world we’re just absolutely outstanding. Our pork sales in the first five months of this year, we sold more imports to China than we ever had in any year previous.”
As a byproduct of developing relationships with China, Doud said, regulations on agriculture imports have been worked to a new standard, allowing a larger number of U.S. agriculture commodities to be exported to China.
Sales are announced by the USDA every week.
"I think the record number of sales on the books for the rest of the year on soybeans, to China. This is absolutely sea change in our relationship with China and agriculture . . .We negotiated some 57 different structural changes that China needs to make in regulations and things like that, to increase our access for U.S. agricultural commodities to China. When before we started these conversations we had something like 1500 (agriculture) facilities across the board that were eligible to export to China,” Doud said, “Today, I am happy to report we have over 3500 eligible facilities to export agricultural products to China.”
Ricketts said, not just the trade deals with China have made an impact on U.S. ag, but also new trade initiatives made to open new markets through the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA).
“If you look at the trade deals here with the United States, Canada, Mexico, the USMCA, that is a big deal for us, it helps open up the dairy market in Canada, for example. You look at the deals with China and all the literally billions of dollars of more agricultural products they are now buying. A trade deal with Japan, working on a new trade deal for the UK as they leave the European Union,” Ricketts said, “These are just trade deals in the previous decade we had never seen anything like this. So, this administration really is doing a wonderful job and opening up these trade deals so we can sell more of our agricultural products.”
Doud said, going forward himself and his counterparts will continue to build relationships with hopes of developing more trade opportunities with states overseas including China, the UK and Africa.
“We’re watching, and my boss is watching, and his boss, the President asks every week, how we’re doing in agricultural sales to China and to the world. This is important to him, and he knows this is important to country and he knows this is important to Nebraska farmers,” Doud said.
Ricketts said, future trade opportunities look promising as long as “we have an administration that is going to look to get fair trade deals for us.”
“They really focus on trying to level the playing field for our producers here in this country as we go to sell our products into those markets overseas, and we need to see that continued pressure, so we can fight non tariff trade barriers and we get tariffs lowered all that sort of thing. So we can sell more our products, 95% of the world’s consumers live outside our borders. We have got to go out there and get them.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!