Corn remains in good condition while reaching maturity

Corn
According to Aug. 24 USDA Crop Progress Report, 96% of Nebraska corn has reached the corn dough stage, 21% further along than 2019 crop report data. As of Aug. 24, 60% of corn is dented, 29% further along than 2019 growth data. Of corn in the state the USDA reports 7% of corn to be mature, 6% ahead of the four year average. The majority of corn remains in good condition, according to the USDA 47% of corn is in good condition, 21% in fair condition, 19% in excellent condition, 9% in poor condition and 4% in very poor condition.
Soybeans
The USDA reports, 98% of soybeans to have setting pods, 16% further along than 2019 USDA data. Following the setting pod growth stage, 5% of soybeans are dropping leaves, 5% further along than last year. Of soybeans in the state, 51% are in good condition, 20% in excellent condition, 18% in fair condition, 8%in poor condition and 3% in very poor condition.
Sorghum
As of Aug. 24 98% of sorghum is headed, 8% ahead of 2019 growth data and 2% ahead of the four year average. According to the USDA 43% of sorghum has reached the coloring stage, 24% further along than last years’ crop report data and 6% ahead of the USDA’s four year average. As of Aug. 24 1% of sorghum has reached maturity and 36% remains in good condition, 28% in excellent condition, 25% in fair condition, 9% in poor condition and 2% in very poor condition.
Pasture and Range Condition
According to the USDA 35% of range and pasture in the state is in good condition, 30% in fair condition, 20% in poor condition, 11% in very poor condition and 4% in excellent condition. In comparison to last weeks’ pasture and range condition, values have experienced a slight decrease with a 6% decline in the good condition categorization.
Topsoil Moisture
The USDA reported 40% of topsoil to have short moisture values, 36% with adequate moisture levels, 24% with very short moisture levels and no topsoil is indicated to be in a moisture surplus.
Subsoil Moisture
According to the USDA, 43% of subsoil has adequate moisture levels, 36% with short moisture levels, 21% with very short moisture levels and with no subsoil is indicated to be in a moisture surplus.