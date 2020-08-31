Crops Report, Nebraska Panhandle, August 25, 2020

All of the crops are doing well in spite of the high temperatures and some hail in portions of the Panhandle.
Corn is in the milk to dough stage, with fields being treated for spider mites. Sugar beets are full cover and rooting. Sugar beet early harvest will start Aug. 31, and yields are expected to be above average at this time. Some dry edible beans are being harvested while other fields are still several weeks away from harvest.
Winter wheat planting usually starts in several weeks, but due to the low soil moisture content, growers may hold off until they receive adequate precipitation or plant their seed deeper into soil moisture.
Field pea harvest yields are below average. Millet harvest will begin soon. Most producers with alfalfa have completed their third cutting and irrigating for their fourth. Seed stock potatoes are being desiccated for harvest.
Rangeland grass and pastures are curing out and have posed a fire hazard some days when temperatures and high winds occurred. Ranchers are moving livestock off and feeding them due to lack of grass.
Weather conditions continue to be hot and dry, with precipitation in the area down five inches for the year. Smoke from the wild fires in California and Colorado have created poor air quality in the area for the last week or so.
Irrigation water for the North Platte Valley in the Panhandle is sufficient for this growing season. Irrigators under the Goshen / Gering-Ft Laramie irrigation districts have water in the canal again, but are restricted to 75-85 per cent of normal deliveries.