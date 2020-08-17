Here is the weekly crop of Master Gardener tips from Nebraska Extension in the Panhandle, relevant to local lawn and garden issues in the High Plains and consistent with research-based recommendations.
Try a little green in your quarantine: A Green Quarantine can actually be a health booster. House plants purify indoor air by absorbing toxins; reduce rates of colds, headaches, coughs, sore throats and flu-like symptoms; boost mental well-being including productivity and concentration; and reduce stress. Peace lilies, sansevieria and philodendron rank among the most popular for their ease of care. But there’s a myriad of houseplants available to fit your home’s environment. Try a little green in quarantine for a healthier home.
Tips to reduce summer water use: Home water use triples during July and August here in the Panhandle, and most of it goes landscape watering. Reduce outdoor summer water use with these three tips:
Add compost to improve water retention
Mulch plant beds to reduce evaporation
Incorporate more trees, shrubs and ground covers into your landscape which use less water than traditional blue grass turf
Reduce your use with landscaping that reduces summer water demand.
Direct downspouts to your lawn, not gutter: Disconnection in stormwater management is a great water conservation technique. Disconnecting downspouts diverts roof runoff to lawns and gardens instead of the street gutter. Disconnection allows stormwater to naturally infiltrate into the ground, aiding water quality, boosting ground water recharge, feeding plant life, and curbing the need for pumped water. Yes, disconnection can be good – especially when downspouts are directed to run into lawn and garden instead of the gutter.
Bring on the butterflies! Attract caterpillars with trees and shrubs like birch, hackberry, plum, oak, or viburnum – or herbs and flowers like clover, dill, parsley, sunflower, aster, and grassland violets. Adult butterflies appreciate the nectar of native plants like phlox, purple coneflower, sedum, goldenrod, and yarrow. It’s an excuse to let weeds like milkweed, tall thistle, and dandelion grow, too. Add some shallow mud puddles for water and, voila! A paradise awaits and welcomes late summer’s butterflies.
The good, the bad, and the ugly thistles: Non-native thistles like the Plumeless, Musk, Canadian, Scotch, and Bull are aggressive invaders. While native thistles like the Tall, wavy leaf, yellowspine, Flodman, or Platte are rarely troublesome and serve as a valuable food sources for butterflies, bees and songbirds. Like a sheriff’s star, most native thistles look silver or wear some silver on parts of the plant. Look for the good – silver-colored native thistles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.