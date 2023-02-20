Gering school board members Monday night showed enthusiasm about a proposed year-round greenhouse intended as the next step in building Gering High School’s three-year-old agriculture program.

Shane Shimic, a member of the high school’s Agricultural Advisory Committee, mentioned his group’s desire to move forward with the project that board members will consider at a special meeting Feb. 28.

“You can start volunteering whatever donations you want right now,” he quipped as he handed out copies of the greenhouse proposal to board members.

“I think this is a monumental stride toward helping our kids in many educational opportunities there in the ag industry.”

School board members approved GHS’ ag program in December 2019 for launch the following school year.

A greenhouse was proposed at the February 2020 board meeting but was sidetracked by the COVID-19 pandemic, said Jennifer Sibal, the school district’s community engagement director, who is working with the advisory committee on the project as executive director of the Gering Schools Foundation.

Since then, she said, the high school ag teachers have used Gering’s community greenhouse in the south part of the city. Teachers and students also have grown plants in vertical grow towers in their classroom.

Ag Advisory Committee members hope to have their funding completed by May for use this fall, Shimic said in response to questions from board members.

GHS ag teachers would use the greenhouse for “a lot of farm-school programming,” said teacher and FFA sponsor Carrie Johns.

Foodstuffs grown in the greenhouse would be given to the school cafeteria, with the high school’s culinary program using some of what might be left over, she said.

Board Vice President BJ Peters, who presided Monday night in President Brian Copsey’s absence, said formal support from the school board would help the group with fundraising.

“It was funny: Just in the last few weeks, it came to my mind that this needs to get off dead center,” Peters said. “So, the timing tonight is perfect for this.”

Board members will consider supporting the program when they meet at noon Feb. 28 at the Gering district’s central office, 1519 10th St.

The board also watched six FFA members present their parliamentary procedure demonstration for the state FFA contest March 29-31 in Lincoln.

Also Monday, Superintendent Nicole Regan said the district’s Preschool and Kindergarten Registration Expo has been postponed from Wednesday to Feb. 28 in light of the snowstorm expected in Scottsbluff-Gering Wednesday.

Hours will be from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Gering Civic Center, 1050 M St.

In action items, the school board:

Approved a revised 2023-24 school calendar that makes changes to scheduled teacher workdays during the year. School will begin Aug. 16 for K-12 students and Aug. 18 for preschoolers, with GHS graduation on May 18, 2024, and the last day for students on May 24.

Accepted proposals to renew the district’s K-5 math curriculum with Houghton Mifflin Harcourt and switch the curriculum for grades 6-12 from Big Ideas Math to Saavas Learning Co. The district will pay $178,161 over six years to Houghton and $135,459 over seven years to Saavas.

Approved buying 450 Chromebook laptops for $123,750 from CDG Government LLC of Vernon Hills, Illinois. Regan said the purchase, aimed at students entering grades 6 and 9, will put the district on a staggered five-year replacement schedule.