JACK'S INSIGHTS: Animal agriculture technology: “pie-in-the-sky” inventions

I remember an experience from my FFA days in high school about 1972. Our FFA (Future Farmers of America) Chapter was having a speech and demonstration contest. I chose the topic of future technologies for animal agriculture. Most of these technologies were really “pie-in-the-sky” dreams at this point in time.
One of the technologies I remember discussing was “sexed semen,” which would enable gender selection of livestock. One of the judges was a local dairy producer. The concept of having a technology that would enable him to produce only heifer calves as replacements into the dairy herd was very exciting to him, although not very likely to occur, at least not during my lifetime. Or so I thought then.
While I was on the Animal Science faculty at Colorado State University, during the early 2000s, I was indirectly involved in a project lead by Dr. George Seidel, a brilliant researcher who was investigating ways to sort semen into X-chromosome-bearing cells (resulting in female offspring) or Y-chromosome-bearing cells (male offspring). George was working with a company called Sexing Technologies. In simple terms, the process they were testing involved manipulating the sperm cells to line up head to tail and pass through a small tube at a high rate of speed while using a process to sort them by chromosome type.
Because X-chromosome-bearing cells have a slightly greater amount of DNA (around 4 percent), these cells can be differentiated and given a very low electrical charge that allows them to be magnetically sorted as they pass out of the tube. The X-chromosome-bearing cells would go one way; the Y-chromosome-bearing cells would go another. George used to say it was the same principle used to put cattle through a sorting alley.
Today, the Sexing Technologies methodology is widely used in many animal species, with a wide variety of applications, from livestock production systems to population increases among endangered species. Conception rates are slightly lower than non-sorted semen, as the high-speed sorting process causes stress on the cells. However, this process is a giant step toward the “pie-in-the-sky” future technology I reported on as an FFA member many years ago.
In recent years, another company, one that is familiar to most cattle producers, American Breeders Service, or ABS Global, has developed an additional process to produce gender- specific offspring. This process, called SexcelTM Sexed Genetics, was first launched in Australia in early 2018. Similar to the Sexing Technologies process, the SexcelTM process differentiates the X- or Y-chromosome-bearing cells due to the slight difference in DNA in each type of cell.
The ABS process uses a nontoxic fluorescent DNA probe that adheres to the DNA of the chromosomes, and the cells can then be differentiated by the level of florescence to segregate the X or Y cells. Based on the type of chromosome, cells may be sorted into separate containers based on sex, or the cells of the undesired sex may be laser-ablated and remain in the solution.
Leaving the ablated cells in the same solution with the viable selected cells does not have any negative impact on fertility of the sex-skewed product. Field performance indicates that X-skewed sexed-semen inseminations produce 86 percent to 93 percent female calves with up to 90 percent relative conception rate to conventional semen. ABS reiterates that results vary according to management, environment and animal.
In early August, I had a chance to work with a local cattle producer in Sioux county to assist with artificial insemination of his beef cows. Lo and behold, he was using sexed semen in a portion of his cows. His objective was to inseminate his predominantly Angus cows which were clearly in heat to semen from Hereford bulls processed to contain only viable X-bearing sperm cells. He wants to produce F1 Hereford x Angus crossbred replacement heifers to go back into his herd to capitalize on heterosis with his cows and in their progeny.
My insight for this month is that one never knows what “pie-in-the-sky” inventions, which seemed so far out 50 years ago, can happen when bright minds and available scientific tools combine with innovation and the common sense of livestock people. We certainly live in a fast-paced, dynamic world these days.
Now a word about my Jack’s Insights newspaper column. Some of you know I recently transitioned from director at the UNL Panhandle Research and Extension Center to professor emeritus. I retired Aug. 31 after six years in the role as director. You may have noticed that the byline to this month’s article has changed accordingly, from director to emeritus. While looking online for background on the word emeritus, I found the following: “The term emeritus does not necessarily signify that a person has relinquished all the duties of their former position, and they may continue to exercise some of them.”
I would be glad to hear from you about any topic ideas you may have. Email me at jwhittier2@unl.edu. Have a great month.
