The USDA reports, the majority of Nebraska crops to be in good condition with little movement in condition data.
Corn
According to the Aug. 3 USDA Crop Progress Report, 94% of Nebraska corn has reached the silking stage, 13% ahead of last year's data. Of corn planted in the state, 43% of corn has reached the dough stage of growth as reported by the USDA. In terms of corn condition data, the USDA reports 55% of corn to be in good condition, 22% in excellent condition, 16% in fair condition, 5% in poor condition and 2% in very poor condition.
Soybeans
The USDA reports 95% of soybeans to have reached the blooming stage, 20% further along than 2019 data. According to the USDA, 64% of soybeans in the state have reached the setting pod stage, 18% ahead of 2019 crop report data. As of Aug. 3, 57% of soybeans are in good condition, 22% in excellent condition, 16% in fair condition, 4% in poor condition and 1% in very poor condition.
Sorghum
As of Aug. 3, the USDA reports 64% of sorghum to be headed, 26% further along than 2019 data. According to the USDA, 1% of sorghum has reached the coloring stage, only 2% behind last year's crop report data. Of sorghum planted, 39% is in good condition, 28% in fair condition, 25% in excellent condition, 6% in poor condition and 2% in very poor condition.
Winter Wheat
According to the USDA, 96% of winter wheat has been harvested, 27% ahead of 2019 data.
Oats Harvested
The USDA reports 92% of oats to have been harvested, 24% further along than last year's crop report data. Of oats planted in Nebraska, 56% is in good condition, 27% is in fair condition, 10% in poor condition, 5% in excellent condition and 2% in very poor condition, according to the USDA.
Pasture and Range Condition
The USDA reports 55% of range and pasture to be in good condition, 32% in fair condition, 7% in poor condition, 4% in excellent condition and 2% in very poor condition. In comparison to last week’s crop report, 5% of range and pasture has increase in condition standards, moving from very poor to fair and good condition.
Top Soil Moisture
As of Aug. 3, the USDA reports 60% of topsoil to have adequate moisture levels, 25% with short moisture levels, 12% with very short moisture levels and 3% with surplus moisture levels.
Subsoil Moisture
According to the USDA, 62% of subsoil has adequate moisture levels, 26% with short moisture levels, 10% with very short moisture levels and 2% with surplus moisture levels.
