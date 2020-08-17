Farmland located in the Panhandle was subject to a 1% value increase in 2020, represented in the 2020 Nebraska Farm Real Estate Report, indicating the first land value increase since 2014. Similar to years in the past, the Panhandle continues to experience a lower farmland value increase than the state average.
Data gathered from survey participants in the Northwest district, showed a 1% farmland value increase in the Panhandle, while survey participants located in further east divisions indicated farmland values to have increased up to 5% in 2020.
“Some of the major reasons that were expressed, production in the northwest Nebraska (Panhandle) may be more risky. Obviously, rainfall outside of the irrigated areas isn’t quite as extensive. So differences in rainfall, soil type and inherent risk raising crops from what has been voiced by people I talked to,” Agricultural Systems Economist Extension Educator Jim Jansen said, “It also appears extensive hail can be a much greater factor in production in the Panhandle than eastern parts of the state where hail might be present but not as wide stretched.”
The 2020 report placed the average of all farmland types in the Panhandle to be $685.00/acre (a 1% increase from 2019 land value) versus the all land average for the state as a whole to be $2725.00/acre (a 3% increase from 2019 land value).
According to the 2020 survey, the greater Panhandle area’s dryland cropland without irrigation potential and gravity irrigated cropland experienced a -5% decline in value, yet tillable and non-tillable grazing land respectively experienced a 4% and 5% value increase in the northwest division, the lowest land type change.
“Challenges in raising specialty crops was expressed in the Scotts Bluff region and that was one reason expressed by those taking the survey that we have seen a slight decline or lower degree of increase for certain land classes in the greater Panhandle or the northwest district.”
Regions in the sate which experienced a farmland value increase higher than 1% included all divisions except the Northwest (Nebraska Panhandle including Banner, Box Butte, Cheyanne, Dawes, Deuel, Garden, Kimball, Morrill, Scotts Bluff, Sheridan and Sioux counties) and the southwest division (including Chase, Dundy, Frontier, Hayes, Hitchcock, Keith, Lincoln, Perkins and Red Willow).
“These regions share similar production attributes. What is meant by production attributes are things like expectation for crop yields, cropping practices,” Jansen said “There is a reason that folks raise soybeans in the eastern district but they do not in the western district, verses you folks outside of the Platte valley appear to have fairly extensive ranching, for example. They do not have ranches of the size and scale that they do in the Northwest, compared to the east district.”
According to the 2020 Farm Real Estate Report, in 2014, the statewide all-land values reached its peak at $3,315, and then a five-year declined followed for Nebraska until 2020, when the trend reversed.
“Compared to the east district, it is a different set up of economic forces impacting the region (Panhandle),” Jansen said. “I think the majority of land classes that did see a decline were either in the west or the southwest.”
The largest land value increase being the East region with a 5% increase in average farmland value and certain land types reaching a 7% land value increase.
Northern, northeast, central, east and southeast regional districts all reported value increases ranging from 3% to 5%.
Data gathered is based on first hand accounts and opinions expressed by survey participants, Jansen said, and he feels it is important to emphasize their views. Even though these views are not his, he said he agrees with the survey feedback.
Factors effecting farmland value numbers include current profitability levels, current interest rates and future expectations of profitability on the farm, Jansen said.
“Panel members noted 1031 tax exchanges, non-farmer investor interest in land purchases, and current interest rate levels as the driving force to the reportedly increasing farm land values. All of these reports were taken before the COVID-19 pandemic,” according to the report.
Jansen said, going forward pressure provided by COVID-19 economic effects may be factored into future real estate values, as well as cash rental rates reported as part of the 2021 survey.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.