Growers, researchers, agronomists and educators gathered at the UNL Panhandle Research and Extension Center on Thursday while experts covered groundbreaking research methods leading to more efficient cropping, irrigating and marketing methods.
Reasearchers touch based on topics covering dry bean breeding lines, updates on irrigation programs, entomology in bean-wheat relay systems, how to control palmer amaranth in dry beans without reflex, Metamitron: a new herbicide option in sugarbeets, mint in the Panhandle, sugar beet and dry bean soil and nutrient management, pathology in sunflower and new pulse crops, ag economics update and tours of research plots.
Irrigation and Water Management Specialist, Xin Qiao said, with his research he hopes to help farmers better understand crop damages and what caused them and what can help the yield.
