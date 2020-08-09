Legislature expands transportation limits for farmers

LB931, sponsored by Sen. Steve Halloran, will allow farmers to transport grain while exceeding previous weight limits by 15% and length limits by 10% to transport grain outside of harvest season.
“It gives them a 15% overload cushion if you will, just like they would have during harvest,” Halloran said.
According to the legislative bill, seasonally harvested commodities can now be transported while being 15% heavier from the field to market, stockpile and storage or from stockpile to market or factory when failure to do so would result in economic loss.
“In the past the rules, regulations and statutes did not allow for farmers to take their seasonally harvest grain, for example, and deliver it to their farm storage and then after a period of time, take it from their farm storage to the market. So this allows them that same harvest exemption of 15% overload to be able to take it to farm storage to market,” Halloran said.
The passing of LB931 will take place of the previous road and weight regulations which caused issued during transportation outside of harvest season, Halloran said.
“It amends the Nebraska rules of roads relating to vehicle maximum weight overload exemption, by the addition of allowing seasonally harvest products to be transported from farm storage to market or the factory,” Halloran said.
Specifically, Halloran said, this initiative has come in a response to concerns shared by local growers about facing overweight issues when transporting grain during and outside of the harvest season.
“The benefit of this is, often times, farmers are pulled over and ticketed for hauling from farm storage to market and it should be no different than it would be if it is from the field to market. So this takes care of that,” Halloran said.
Commodity owners and operators are still required to issue a statement of origin and delivery, which is required to be within 70 miles.
“Now the producer or the owner of the agriculture product, in this case grain, will still have to furnish the driver and the loaded vehicle a signed statement of origin and destination,” Halloran said. “Nebraska Farm Bureau has (these required documents) on their organization's website. Producers can just print that and say where the main origin is from like farm storage and to the destination.”
Motivated by residents, Halloran said, this specific piece of legislation was necessary to take care of an issue brought to his attention by producers who have struggled with regulations in the past.
“Well, several constituents back home had talked to me about this issue specifically and I thought it was important enough that we should draft legislation to take care of and so it was constituent driven. Which is the best kind of legislation that you can do,” he said.
