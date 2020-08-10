Meat Goat Showmanship
Grand Champion Jayden Allen (Scottsbluff FFA)
Reserve Champion Allison Carpenter (Scottsbluff FFA)
Purple Kailey Pinney (Scottsbluff FFA)
Blue Emily Carpenter (Scottsbluff FFA)
Blue Katie Kessler (Mitchell Morrill FFA)
Red MaCee McConkey (Scottsbluff FFA)
Market Meat Goat
Grand Champion Jayden Allen (Scottsbluff FFA)
Reserve Champion Allison Carpenter (Scottsbluff FFA)
Purple 3 Kailey Pinney (Scottsbluff FFA)
Purple 4 Emily Carpenter (Scottsbluff FFA)
Blue 1 Katie Kessler (Morrill Mitchell FFA)
Red 1 MaCee MacConkey (Scottsbluff FFA)
Market Swine
Grand Champion FFA Market & Overall County Champion Othanial Banks (Morrill Mitchell FFA)
Reserve Champion FFA Market Jayden Allen (Scottsbluff FFA)
Grand Champion FFA Carcass Whitney Castillo-Powell (Scottsbluff FFA)
Purple Jacqueline Bowles (Morrill Mitchel FFA)
Purple Jackson Schwartz
Purple Tristan Encinia
Purple Tyler Butcher (Morrill Mitchell FFA)
Purple Dayce Sutton (Scottsbluff FFA)
Blue Johnathon Young (Morrill Mitchell FFA)
Blue Kailey Pinney (Scottsbluff FFA)
Blue Parker Yost (Scottsbluff FFA)
Blue Katelyn Shimic (Gering FFA)
Blue Tate Talkington (Scottsbluff FFA)
Blue Parker Yost (Scottsbluff FFA)
Swine Showmanship
Grand Champion Carter Shimic (Gering FFA)
Reserve Champion Othaniel Banks (Morrill Mitchell FFA)
Reserve Champion Jayden Allen (Scottsbluff FFA)
Purple Katelyn Shimic (Gering FFA)
Purple Tate Talkington (Scottsbluff FFA)
Purple Dayce Sutton (Scottsbluff FFA)
Purple Tyler Butcher (Morrill Mitchell FFA)
Blue Jackson Schwartz (Minatare FFA)
Blue Jonathon Young (Morrill Mitchell FFA)
Blue Tristin Encinia (Scottsbluff FFA)
Blue Jacquiline Bowles (Morrill Mitchell FFA)
Blue Whitney Castillo-Powell (Scottsbluff FFA)
Blue Kailey Pinney (Scottsbluff FFA)
Blue Parker Yost (Scottsbluff FFA)
Beef Showmanship
Grand Champion Sydney Huckfeldt (Gering FFA)
Reserve Champion MarLee Neu (Scottsbluff FFA)
Purple Katelyn Shimic (Gering FFA)
Purple MaCee Neu (Scottsbluff FFA)
Purple Jackson Allen (Morrill Mitchell FFA)
Purple Luke Hessler (Morrill Mitchell FFA)
Purple Allison Carpenter (Scottsbluff FFA)
Blue Carter Shimic (Gering FFA)
Blue Tyler Keener (Morrill Mitchell FFA)
Blue Tristan Encinia (Scottsbluff FFA)
Blue Kimberlee Rogers (Morrill Mitchell FFA)
Blue Jessica Wilkenson (Morrill Mitchell FFA)
Blue Emily Carpenter (Scottsbluff FFA)
Market Beef
Grand Champion Sydney Huckfeldt (Gering FFA)
Reserve Champion MarLee Nue (Scottsbluff FFA)
Grand Carcass Katelyn Shimic (Gering FFA)
Purple Jackson Allen (Morrill Mitchell FFA)
Purple Luke Hessler (Morrill Mitchell FFA)
Purple Carter Shimic (Gering FFA)
Purple MaCee Neu (Scottsbluff FFA)
Blue Trstan Encinia (Scottsbluff FFA)
Blue Emily Carpenter (Scottsbluff FFA)
Blue Tyler Keener (Morrill Mitchell FFA)
Blue Kimberlee Rogers (Morrill Mitchell FFA)
Market Sheep
Grand Champion Jayden Allen (Morrill Mitchell FFA)
Reserve Champion Jackson Allen (Morrill Mitchell FFA)
Grand Champion Carcass Autumn Pittman (Morrill Mitchell FFA)
Sheep Showmanship
Grand Champion Jayden Allen (Morrill Mitchell FFA)
Reserve Champion Jackson Allen (Morrill Mitchell FFA)
Grand Champion Carcass Autumn Pittman (Morrill Mitchell FFA)
