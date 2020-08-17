Corn crops continue to progress and reach the dent stage of the growth cycle, while wheat and oat harvest finishes for the growing season.
Corn
According to the Aug. 10 USDA crop report, 98% of corn produced in Nebraska has reached the silking stage of the growth cycle and 67% of corn to have reached the corn dough stage. In comparison to 2019 crop report data, the USDA reports 30% of this year's corn crop to be further along, reaching the dough stage. As of Aug. 10, 14% of corn has dented, 12% further along than 2019 data. Of corn in Nebraska, 57% is in good condition, 21% in excellent condition, 15% in fair condition, 5% in poor condition and 2% in very poor condition. The USDA reports corn condition levels to have not experienced much change, with the majority remaining in good condition.
Soybeans
The USDA reports 93% of soybeans to be blooming, 14% further along than 2019 crop report data and only 5% further along than the four year average. According to the USDA, 81% of soybeans have reached the setting pod stage, 19% further along than last year's crop report data and 12% further along than the four-year average. Of soybeans produced in Nebraska, the USDA reports 59% to be in good condition, 22% in excellent condition, 14% in fair condition, 3% in poor condition and 2% in very poor condition.
Sorghum
As of Aug. 10, 87% of sorghum is headed, 26% further along than 2019 and 12% further along than the four-year average. The USDA reports 4% of sorghum to have reached the coloring stage, 4% behind 2019 crop report data. Of sorghum produced across the stat, 39% in reportedly in good condition, 27% is in fair condition, 26% in excellent condition, 6% in poor condition and 2% in very poor condition. Sorghum condition remains unchanged from last week's data, the majority remaining in good condition.
Winter Wheat
According to crop report data, 98% of winter wheat has been harvested in the state, 12% further along than 2019 crop report data. Due to the wrapping up of winter wheat production and harvest, condition values are no long available.
Oats
This years oat crop also finishes up, with the USDA reporting 95% to harvested, 10% further along than last year's data. Condition values are no longer available due to the end of oat production for the season.
Pasture and range condition
As of Aug. 10, 53% of range and pasture is reportedly in good condition, 23% in fair condition, 12% in poor condition, 7% in very poor condition and 5% in excellent condition. In comparison to previous pasture and range conditions, the USDA reports a slight decrease in range condition across the state.
Topsoil moisture levels
The USDA reports 58% of topsoil to have adequate moisture levels, 25% with short moisture levels, 15% with very short moisture levels and 2% with a surplus of moisture. In comparison to last week's USDA data, there has not been much change in topsoil moisture levels, the majority remaining in adequate levels.
Subsoil moisture levels
As if Aug. 10, 59% of subsoil is reported to have adequate moisture, 25% with short moisture, 15% with very short moisture and 1% with surplus moisture levels. In comparison to last week's crop report, there has been a 5% increase in very short moisture levels.
