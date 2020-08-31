Master Gardener tips for the Panhandle – Week of August 24

Think ahead to autumn: Although we’re having record heat, now is a great time to plan for getting your garden in shape for winter. Refresh containers with autumn plants. Buy spring bulbs early for good selection and store in a cool spot. Shop for tree, shrub and perennial bargains and plant them. Divide perennials, such as irises and daylilies. Stop feeding perennials six weeks before our average first frost. Here are more fall tips:
Fall’s arrival signals dahlia storage time: Dahlia roots should be dug after tops are destroyed by frost. Cut stems to within 2 inches of soil surface. Dig up clumps carefully to avoid root injury. Remove as much soil as possible and air dry the roots for a few hours. Store roots in a dry, cool, frost-proof place at about 40 degrees. Time spent now will insure healthy dahlia roots for next spring’s garden.
Storing gladiola corms: The growing season will wind down soon, and it will be time to store gladiola corms. Dig gladiolas six weeks after bloom when soil is dry; shake off soil; cut tops off just above corms; and cure several weeks in a light, warm, well-ventilated area. Once cured, separate new corm from the old dried corm. Remove loose husks, leaving wrapper husks intact. Store in dark, cool, dry, well-ventilated place in trays or mesh bags.
Fall’s arrival means harvest time for onions: Harvest onions when two-thirds of the tops have fallen over. Pull them and leave in the garden for several days to dry. Cure them in a dry, well-ventilated location out of direct sun for 1 to 2 weeks, leaving 1 inch of top. To store, place an onion in an old nylon stocking, tie a knot and add another onion. When filled, suspend from rafters.
Are your iris beds very crowded? Bearded iris need to be transplanted every few years. In late summer or early fall after all blooming is finished, dig up the iris clump and pry the rhizomes apart, discarding any old and diseased parts. Dig a hole with ample room for root growth. Mound soil in center. Set rhizomes around mound, and cover with a thin layer of soil. In late fall, cover with mulch.