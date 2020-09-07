Master Gardener tips for the Panhandle – Week of August 31

Overwintering Tender Perennials: Many tender perennials can be overwintered indoors. Just cut the plants back by one third, repot them and place them in a sunny window. Another way is to take cuttings: remove the leaves from the lower halves of three- to six-inch cuttings and insert the bottom third of the stem in a small pot of moist potting mix. Alternatively, place the cuttings in in a jar of water and watch them develop healthy roots before potting them up.
Saving Seeds: With a little attention to detail, you can save some of your garden seeds for next year. First, make sure you are collecting from open pollinated varieties, not hybrids. Let both vegetables and flowers mature before you harvest them. Remove the seeds from the fruits and flower heads and dry them. After the seeds are dry, they will need a cold dry spot for storage. To learn more about saving seed, check out the Seed Saving Resources on the Seed Savers Exchange website: https://www.seedsavers.org/learn
Plant Perennial Flower Seeds in the Fall: Late fall may be the best time to plant flowering perennial seeds. Many native plant seeds require a cold treatment before they will germinate. The chill of winter and the warm-up in spring triggers them to break dormancy. Prepare your planting area well, and add some organic matter such as compost. Wait to plant seeds until after the first killing frost, but before the ground freezes, about the same time of year as you’d plant daffodil and tulip bulbs.
Maintain Perennial Beds into Fall: Roots continue to grow until ground temperatures are below 40 degrees, so now is a good time to mulch perennial beds with organic material such as bark chips or leaves to keep down the weeds, preserve moisture, and give roots a longer time to grow. Applying compost in the fall is useful too – it will add some nutrients, and it has other beneficial soil effects. Also, be sure to keep watering until the soil freezes. Roots surrounded by moist soil are less likely to suffer cold temperature injury.
Start a Garden Journal: Fall is a good time to reflect on your garden and start planning for next year. A garden journal is a place to keep notes, observations, plans, and anything that relates to your garden. Keeping a garden journal gives you a record of your garden layouts, plans, successes and failures. There are no rules! It is what YOU make it. Keep it simple so you are more likely to stick with it, and record the important things as soon as possible so you don’t forget.
