LINCOLN – “Today I am announcing my plan to retire from service as president of the Nebraska Farm Bureau effective at the end of my term which will occur at the Nebraska Farm Bureau annual meeting in December.”
“Words don’t do justice in sharing my appreciation to all those who’ve supported my wife Elma and I over the last nine years in this role. I am extremely grateful to have had the opportunity to engage with so many great people in fulfilling a passion in working on behalf of our state’s farm and ranch families.”
“It’s never easy to leave something you love, but it’s time for my wife Elma and I to start a new chapter in our life together that provides more time for family, friends, and new adventures.”
“There is still plenty of work to do. I will continue to put forth my energy and efforts in the remaining months to do whatever I can to advance the mission of Nebraska Farm Bureau during that time.”
“It has been an honor to serve Farm Bureau members in this capacity and I’m forever grateful for the opportunity.”
The Nebraska Farm Bureau is a grassroots, state-wide organization dedicated to supporting farm and ranch families and working for the benefit of all Nebraskans through a wide variety of educational, service, and advocacy efforts. More than 58,000 families across Nebraska are Farm Bureau members, working together to achieve rural and urban prosperity as agriculture is a key fuel to Nebraska’s economy. For more information about Nebraska Farm Bureau and agriculture, visit www.nefb.org.
