NPPD emphasizes safety during harvest season

Nebraska Public Power District (NPPD), Nebraska Extension and UNMC Central States Center for Agricultural Safety and Health (CS-CASH) members gathered at the Panhandle Research and Extension Center on Tuesday, spreading safety awareness for the upcoming harvest season.
A combine displayed and wrapped with a large graphic reading, “Look up & Look out,” captured the message emphasized by NPPD and its partners on Tuesday.
“The goal here is to just really get guys and people who are operating equipment to refocus on safety as they get ready to head back out to the field,” NPPD Media Relations Specialist Grant Otten said.“Double check the lines around your property or around the work area, and make sure you can get your equipment in there safely.”
Otten said the dangers of operating large equipment around power lines, not only includes making contact with power lines but also incidents involving electrical arcs between equipment and live lines, which can may form when equipment is too close to electrical wires.
“If you get to close, not even making contact with it, can cause electricity to arc from the power line to the piece of machinery. And of course that can electrify the vehicle, it could blow the tires out, it could try the electricity or it can even cause injury to the driver, serious or even fatal,” Otten said, “Overall the farmers and equipment operators in the state are pretty good about being safe and trying to avoid that stuff, usually every time and accident happens it is because someone gets in a rush. We want to avoid that as much as possible.”
A stronger initiative taken by NPPD about safety throughout this harvest season correlates with an “uptick” in equipment and power line incidents in the spring.
“We had a little bit of an uptick in the spring of boom sprayers either arcing electricity or hitting a power line,” Otten said, “Because we saw that increase, we hope to get people focused on the safety aspect again.”
In a situation where operators are unsure if equipment can maneuver around electrical lines, Otten said, individuals can contact local power districts and they can assist in knowing if equipment can operate safely.
Being aware of surroundings is the key to preventing accidents, NPPD Scottsbluff/Chadron Distribution Superintendent Dennis Wademan said.
“Even before we get in a vehicle we do a safety walk around and I would say that is what the farmers should be doing . . . get out and look up, look down and look all around for those hazards” Wademan said. “A lot of times what happens is farmers might bump into a pole or run a pole over, knock the power line down or break it off a bit. . . Well even if they bump the pole when it comes down just a little bit, as a big piece of equipment is there and operating. It makes it that much closer to the top of that machine. I would say a lot of times they are moving augers around which can go up and down and they just need to know, pay attention to where they are setting that auger up to make sure there is no overhead.”
In the occurrence of equipment making contact with machinery, NPPD employees said, staying in the vehicle and calling 911 is the first thing individuals should do.
“If you have a fire or something, hop up and away, jump as far away from the piece of equipment as you can and then hop. Electricity is just like a pool of water, and you throw a rock in it, all of those little rings, if you get one foot in one ring and one foot in the other. That is where you have trouble, but if you keep your feet together and jump and get away from it as far as you can,” Wademan said.
Wademan said, the message he stresses to equipment operators is, “we want them to be aware of their surroundings before they ever get into that situation.”
