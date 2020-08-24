According to the Aug. 12 Nebraska crop production report, the USDA and the National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS) forecasts corn, soybean, dry edible bean, sugarbeet, alfalfa and all other hay type production numbers to be up from the 2019 growing season.
Of crops in the state predicted to experience a production increase in 2020, dry edible beans have been forecasted at the highest production increase of crops in the state.
Dry edible bean production is predicted to be up 54% from last years data, according to the USDA and the average yields are expected to come in at 2,300 pounds per acre, up 360 pounds per acre from last years production numbers.
Falling just below dry edible bean yield forecasts, the USDA is estimating 2020 sugarbeet production to be up 39% from last years yield numbers, with 3,700 acres of additional sugarbeet production in comparison to 2019 values.
The USDA is estimating sugarbeet yields from the 2020 growing season to set a record number of 32.4 tons per acre, a 7.0 tons per acre increase.
Alfalfa and all other hay types are also projected to increase in production and yield numbers during the 2020 growing season.
Alfalfa forecasts indicate this years production numbers in the state will increase by 5% and all other hay types are expected to have 17% higher production values than 2019 data.
Alfalfa hay yields are estimated to be 3.90 tons per acre, a 0.10 ton increase from 2019.
All other hay types are forcasted to yield 1.70 tons per acre during the 2020 growing season, with a 0.05 ton increase in comparison to 2019 production data.
As reported by the USDA and NASS, soybean production is predicted to increase by 8% in comparison to last years production data. Nebraska’s 2020 soybean yield is estimated to be at 307 million bushels.
Area of soybean harvest has also been subject to increasing values, with a 2% acreage increase from 2019, placed the states’ total soybean harvest ground at 4.95 million acres. Going hand in hand with production increases the USDA is predicting record breaking yields for the 2020 harvest season, at 62 bushels per acre, an increase of 3.5 bushels per acre from 2019 yield values.
According to the USDA, this years corn production within the state of Nebraska is estimated to also reach record breaking production numbers, with a total estimated to be 1.80 million acres, a 1% increase from 2019 data.
