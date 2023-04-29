BROADWATER — Jaslyn “Jas” Livingston of Broadwater, Nebraska has been appointed to the Cattlemen’s Beef Promotion & Research Board. The CBB is responsible for guiding the national Beef Checkoff Program.

After her graduation from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, Livingston returned to her family’s commercial cow/calf and feedlot operation, A Lazy L Ranch, to begin a more managerial role as her father eases out of management. Since then, she has launched a direct-to-consumer business that sells Angus and Wagyu crossbred beef.

As a young cattle producer, Livingston is passionate about getting involved and helping to better the industry for future generations.

“The world keeps changing. If we don’t come together and understand our role in the change, then I believe it’s detrimental to the vitality of cattle operations,” she said. “The CBB helps drive demand for beef from consumers in multiple facets of life.”

Jimmy Taylor, 2023 CBB chairman, said he is pleased to welcome Livingston as a member of the CBB.

“Jas has a passion for the cattle industry and wants to get involved in finding new ways the Beef Checkoff can share beef's benefits,” he said. “Her enthusiasm and willingness to go the extra mile will make her a valuable resource for the CBB and the Beef Checkoff as we continue to pursue our primary goal: driving demand for beef."

The CBB consists of 101 members, including domestic beef, dairy and veal producers, as well as importers of beef and beef products. Forty-two states have individual members serving on the board. The remaining states are divided into three regions. Each Beef Board member is appointed by the secretary of agriculture from nominations submitted by certified nominating organizations that represent beef and dairy producers in each state or region. Importer appointments are drawn from nominations by importer associations.

For more information about the Cattlemen’s Beef Board, the Beef Checkoff and its programs — promotion, research, foreign marketing, industry information, consumer information and safety — visit DrivingDemandforBeef.com.