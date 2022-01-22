NEFB outlines agricultural trade priorities for the Biden Administration, updates trade report

Other Farm Bureau priorities for the administration include growing new markets, which include congressional reauthorization of Trade Promotion Authority (TPA) for the president, providing the administration flexibility to negotiate trade agreements. NEFB has long supported granting either political party TPA because of our strong support for the expansion of new markets. While members of the Biden administration have been cautious in taking this step, requesting the extension of TPA and working with Congress to obtain the authority would show the rest of the world the administration is taking trade expansion seriously and the United States is open for business.

“We’re also encouraging the Biden administration to actively work for the U.S. to join the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP). Nebraska farmers and ranchers have captured a large portion of the benefits of CPTPP participation in the way of lower tariffs on U.S. beef and pork through President Trump’s trade deal with Japan in 2020. However, there are still areas of improvement that can be made, and the rest of the economy was largely left out of President Trump’s agreement. Outside of imports and exports, the value of the U.S. joining CPTPP would be found in helping the U.S. gain an increased leadership role in the region and help push back against the influence of China. President Biden must pull the U.S. off the sidelines and sign on to the CPTPP,” McHargue said.