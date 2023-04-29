RANCHESTER, Wyo. — The University of Wyoming Extension is accepting applications for 2023 Ranch Camp, an educational program led by extension personnel and hosted by Padlock Ranch. The event will take place Monday, June 12, through Friday, June 16.

Open to applicants ages 18 and older, Ranch Camp provides an immersive introduction to ranch economics, management and diversification as well as animal science, meat science, range science and soil science. The program balances seminar-based learning with hands-on activities like cattle branding, ranch tours and a visit to Mountain Meadow Wool mill.

Previous ranching or agricultural experience is not required. The cost is $200 per student, including a $100 deposit. Scholarships are available.

The annual program is organized by UW Extension educators Hudson Hill, Chance Marshall, Brian Sebade and Barton Stam in partnership with a host ranch. To apply, contact Hill at hrhill@uwyo.edu or Marshall at cmarsha1@uwyo.edu.

“We combine hard-hitting economic decision-making tools with hands-on activities that the students have adored,” says Hill. “Ranch Camp emboldens students and builds their confidence to make informed decisions with the right information.”

Throughout the week, teams of participants collaborate to create business plans for their host ranch. On the fifth day of the program, plans are presented to a panel of ranch managers and extension personnel.

“I can really use this and apply it to life — already — and that means a lot to me,” a 2022 participant commented. She returned home with new ideas for how to diversify operations on her family’s ranch, she said.

To hear more from 2022 Ranch Camp participants, visit https://bit.ly/ranch-camp-2022.

For those interested in sponsoring a student scholarship or hosting future Ranch Camp events, contact Hill at hrhill@uwyo.edu or 307- 885-3132.