Soil and range condition experiences a slight decline
Soil and range condition experiences a slight decline

  Updated
Corn

According to the USDA Aug. 31 crop progress report, 98% of Nebraska grown corn has reached the dough stage of growth, 12% further along than 2019 crop progress data and 5% ahead of the four year average. As reported by the USDA, 74% of corn within the state has dented, 14% further along than last weeks crop progress and 25% ahead of 2019 data. As of Aug. 31, 11% of corn has matured, 10% ahead of last year's growth data and 7% further along than the four year average. The USDA reports the majority of Nebraska grown corn to be in good condition with 45% of corn in good condition, 21% in fair condition, 19% in excellent condition, 10% in poor condition and 5% in very poor condition.

Soybeans

As of Aug. 31, the USDA reports 100% of Nebraska grown soybeans to have setting pods, 12% ahead of last year's soybean growth data. Throughout the nation, the USDA reports three of 18 states which planted 96% of 2019 soybean acreage to have reached 100% of soybean setting pods, including Nebraska, Louisiana and Michigan. Of Nebraska grown soybeans, the USDA reports 16% of the crop to have dropped leaves. As of Aug. 31, 47% of soybeans are in good condition, 20% in fair condition, 19% in excellent condition, 9% in poor condition and 5% in very poor condition.

Sorghum

According to the USDA, as of Aug. 31, 100% of sorghum has headed, reported as 4% ahead of last years growth data. The USDA reports 60% of this year’s sorghum crop to have reached the coloring stage, significantly ahead of last year’s crop by 35%. In comparison to last week's data majority of sorghum remains in good condition, with 32% or the crop in good condition, 31% in fair condition, 25% in excellent condition, 8% in poor condition and 4% in very poor condition.

Oats

The USDA reports 100% of Nebraska’s oats to be harvested as of Aug. 31, consistent with the four-year average harvest data.

Pasture and Range Condition

The USDA reports a slight decline in pasture and range quality in comparison with last weeks data. The USDA places 30% of range and pasture in the state to be in fair condition, 30% in poor condition, 20% in good condition, 17% in very poor condition and 3% in excellent condition.

Topsoil Moisture

According to the USDA, 43% of topsoil has short moisture levels, 29% with adequate moisture levels, 27% in very short condition and 1% of topsoil with a moisture surplus. In comparison to last weeks data, the USDA reports a decline in topsoil moisture levels with 3% more of topsoil falling into the very short moisture category.

Subsoil Moisture

As of Aug. 31, the USDA reports 39% of subsoil to have short moisture levels, 37% to have adequate moisture levels, 23% to have very short moisture levels and 1% with a moisture surplus. Subsoil also experienced a slight decline in moisture values, as reported by the USDA with 2% moving into the very short categorization.

