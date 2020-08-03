Corn
According to the July 27, USDA crop report, 89% of Nebraska’s corn crop has reached the silking stage of growth, 28% further along than 2019 data. The USDA reports 27% of corn to have reached the dough stage. Regardless of growth stages, the majority of corn is in good condition, with 54% in good condition, 21% in excellent condition, 18% in fair condition, 5% in poor condition and 2% in very poor condition.
Soybeans
The USDA reports 90% of soybeans in the state to have reached the blooming stage and 53% to have setting pods. According to the USDA, 59% of soybeans are in good condition, 21% in excellent condition, 14% in fair condition, 4% in poor condition and 2% in very poor condition.
Sorghum
As of July 27, the USDA reports 43% of sorghum to be headed and not yet reaching the coloring stage. The percentage of sorghum headed is reportedly 20% further along than 2019 crop report data. According to the USDA 46% of sorghum is in good condition, 27% in fair condition, 21% in excellent condition, 5% in poor condition and 1% in very poor condition.
Winter Wheat
According to the USDA 93% of winter wheat has been harvested, 44% further along than last year.
Oats
The USDA reports 82% of oats to be harvested, 43% further along than last year. Of oats planted in the state, 56% are reportedly in good condition, 27% in fair condition, 10% in poor condition, 5% in excellent condition and 2% in very poor condition.
Pasture and Range Condition
As of July 27, the USDA reports 54% of pasture and range land to be in good condition, 26% in fair condition, 7% poor, 7% very poor and 6% in excellent condition. In comparison to last week’s crop report data, pasture and range in Nebraska has experienced a 12% increase in condition data.
Topsoil Moisture
According to the USDA 57% of topsoil has adequate moisture levels, 29% has short moisture levels, 12% with very short moisture levels and 2% with surplus moisture levels. The July 27 crop report shows an increase in moisture levels in comparison to last week, with past data placing 51% of topsoil in the adequate classification.
Subsoil Moisture
The USDA reports 60% of subsoil to have adequate moisture levels. 29% with short moisture levels, 9% with very short moisture levels and 2% with surplus moisture values. Subsoil has experienced a 4% increase in moisture levels in comparison to last week’s crop report data.
