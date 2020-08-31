Soil moisture sensors: PREC research to decrease telemetry costs

UNL Extension Irrigation and Water Management Specialist Xin Qiao encourages local growers to get involved with cutting edge soil moisture sensor network research, technology allowing producers to better understand proper irrigation scheduling for specific cropping systems.
“It can definitely help you to better manage your soil water and get a pair of eyes to look below the soil,” Qiao said, “I think that is a worthy investment.”
Sensor technology used in soil moisture probes located in fields such as those put to use throughout Qiao’s research, are just one example of technological innovations which allow a real look at what is occurring beneath the soil.
Qiao said, soil moisture probes are a specific piece of technology he believes producers can put to use and receive a payoff in terms of more efficient crop production and irrigation water use.
The most critical aspect of integrating soil moisture sensors in a cropping operation and reaping the rewards of the technology, Qiao said, is adapting management styles based on sensor data. Changing irrigation management based on the sensor data is crucial to using the technology effectively.
“No matter how high tech, your management has to go side by side with it,” Qiao said.
Most soil moisture sensors on the market which are installed in field allow producers to have a real time view at moisture levels and irrigation needs, therefor allowing the grower to adapt to the soil and plant’s specific need, but generally at a higher cost.
Qiao said, the sensors themselves and the installation process are a cost generally considered but the most important aspect of the modern day sensors, the communication and telemetry required to receive live data from the field on a device.
Most commonly used sensors transmit data via satellite or cellular signal communication, requiring a high individual cost per sensor to remain connected to cellular or satellite communication.
Qiao said, his current research involves developing a method to reduce telemetry costs, allowing producers to put technology to use in their fields through a system of sensors sending small data packets from in field sensors to specific network tower gateways.
Research underway by Qiao, at PREC allows installed sensors to process numerical data in the field, and then use a system of networking towers to transmit data, which can receive data from thousands of sensors.
“This is going to be something that could reduce costs for them to have this technology,” Qiao said.
Typically if a farmer has any kind of sensor, Qiao said, the telemetry costs of transmitting data from the sensor to a device is an ongoing cost of about $150 to $200.
Producers looking to have multiple data sensors may acquire high telemetry and communication costs, but Qiao’s solutions may be a cost effective way to integrate new technology to local farms.
Qiao’s research involves eligible growers to have sensors installed in fields which would communication with the research network towers to process the data and upload it a webpage
“We are already doing this. . .We cover six or seven growers’ fields right now, and we maintain the data flow on the website and everything,” Qiao said, “We are looking for more growers to join the network and we provide everything for free.”
Qiao said, with current soil probe and network research he is in search of more growers to participate in his research trial. Although Qiao said, there are some limitations which may make a grower ineligible, he is able to work around specific situations
“I just think they (local farmers) always want to try new things. . . In this region I think a lot of farmers are really smart, some farmers don’t use sensors but you would be impressed with their understanding of the plants,” Qiao said.
For growers interested in the research possibilities, Qiao said, they can contact him via email at xin.qiao@unl.edu or at (308) 632-1246.