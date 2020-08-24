Corn
According to the Aug. 17 USDA Crop Progress Report, 88% of corn has reached the dough stage, 33% further along than 2019 crop progress report data. Corn in the state, 29% of the crop is reportedly to have dented ahead of last years crop by 16%. The USDA reports 51% of corn grown in the state to be in good condition, 22% in excellent condition, 19% in fair condition, 6% in poor condition and 2% in very poor condition.
Soybeans
As of Aug. 17, the USDA reports 100% of Nebraska soybeans to have reached the blooming stage of growth, 9% ahead of 2019 data. According to the USDA 90% of soybeans have setting pods, 15% further along than last years data. Of soybeans grown in the state, the USDA reports 53% of this years crop to be in good condition, 23% in excellent condition, 17% in fair condition, 5% in poor condition and 2% in very poor condition.
Sorghum
The USDA reports 95% of sorghum to be headed, 15% ahead of last years crop progress report. As of Aug. 17, 15% of sorghum has reached the coloring stage, only 2% ahead of last years data but 7% behind the four year average. 0f sorghum in the state, the USDA reports 40% to be in good condition, 31% in excellent condition, 22% in fair condition, 6% in poor condition and 1% in very poor condition. In comparison to last weeks data, sorghum condition has improved with a 7% increase in the excellent condition categorization.
Pasture and Range condition
According to the USDA, 49% of pasture and range land is in good condition, 27% in fair condition, 11% in poor condition, 7% in very poor condition and 6% in excellent condition. In comparison to last weeks pasture and range condition has experienced a slight decline with 4% of pasture and range to have moved out of the good condition category.
Topsoil moisture levels
As of Aug. 17th the USDA reports a slight decline in topsoil moisture levels, with 51% of topsoil to have adequate moisture levels, 36% to have short moisture levels, 11% to have very short moisture levels and 2% with a moisture surplus.
Subsoil moisture levels
The USDA reports 57% of subsoil to have adequate moisture levels, 30% with short moisture levels, 12% with very short moisture levels and 1% with a moisture surplus. In comparison to last weeks crop progress report, 5% of subsoil has moved into the short moisture level category as of Aug 17.
