As of July 19, the USDA reports crops across the state are in good condition; soybeans significantly ahead of four-year average data.
Corn
According to the USDA July 20 crop report, 61% of Nebraska corn has reached the silking stage 29% further along than 2019 crop report data and only 3% ahead of the four year average. As reported by the USDA, 3% of this years crop has reached the corn dough stage (R4 of the growth cycle), 3% behind the four year average. The USDA reports 46% of corn to be in good condition, 23% in fair condition, 20% in excellent condition, 8% in poor condition and 3% in very poor condition. Crop conditions continue to be stable in comparison, to last week’s crop report data.
Soybeans
As of July 19, the USDA reports 75% of soybeans have reached the blooming stage, 34% further along than 2019 data and 14% ahead of the four year average. According to the USDA 31% of soybeans have reached the setting pod growth stage, 25% further along than 2019 data and significantly ahead of the four year average. Soybean condition levels remain similar in comparison to July 12 data, 53% in good condition, 21% in fair condition, 18% in excellent condition, 6% in poor condition and 2% in very poor condition.
Sorghum
The USDA reports 25% of sorghum to be headed, 9% further along than 2019 data. As of July 19 sorghum has not yet reached coloring stages of the growth cycle, consistent with the four year average data. Sorghum condition across the state remains consistent with last week’s data, placing 44% in good condition, 39% in fair condition, 12% in excellent condition and 5% in poor condition.
Winter Wheat
According to the USDA 79% of winter wheat has been harvested, 51% further along that 2019 data and significantly increased 29% from last week’s data, reporting harvest to be half completed.
Oats
Of oats planted in the state, the USDA reports 100% of the crop to have reached the headed stage, consistent with four year average data. As of July 19, the USDA reports 57% of oats have been harvested, 47% further along than 2019 data. This years oat crop remains in good condition, 56% has fallen within good condition standard, 27% fair condition, 10% in poor condition, 5% excellent condition and 2% in very poor condition, conditioning levels are consistent with last weeks data.
Pasture and range condition
The USDA reports 42% of range and pasture to be in good condition, 30% in fair condition, 18% in poor condition, 7% in very poor condition and 3% in excellent condition. In comparison to July 12 data, range and pasture condition has slightly decrease, from 46% in good condition to this week’s 42% in good condition report.
Topsoil moisture condition
According to the USDA, 51% of topsoil falls into adequate moisture levels, 33% with short moisture levels, 15% with very short moisture levels and 1% with surplus moisture levels. Topsoil moisture levels remain consistent with last weeks data and has not experienced a significant change.
Subsoil moisture condition
As of July 19, 56% of subsoil is considered to be within adequate moisture levels, 32% with short moisture levels, 11% with very short moisture levels and 1% falling into the surplus category, subsoil moisture conditions also remain consistent and have not experienced significant shifts in moisture.
