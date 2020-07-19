According to the USDA July 12 crop report, this years soybean and winter wheat crop are respectively 34% and 39% further along than 2019 crop report data.
Corn
According to the USDA, 19% of Nebraska’s corn has reached the silking stage, 11% ahead of last years data and falls 10% below the 2015-2019 average. Data places 1% of corn to have reached the corn dough stage, the R4 growth stage, of six stages of involved in corn development and maturity. Of corn throughout the state, the USDA reports 49% of corn to be in good condition, 22% in fair condition, 21 % in excellent condition, 6% in poor condition and 2% in very poor condition.
Soybeans
As of July 12, the USDA reports 57% of soybeans to have reached the bloom growth stage, 34% further along that 2019 crop reports. Of soybeans in the state, 13% percent of soybeans to have setting pods, 13% ahead of last years data and 9% further along than the 2015-2019 average. According to the USDA, 54% of this years crop is in good condition, 19% in excellent condition, 19% in fair condition, 4% in poor condition and 2% in very poor condition.
Sorghum
The USDA reports 12% of sorghum in Nebraska to be headed, at the exact same progress as 2019 crop growth data. Of sorghum in the state, the USDA places 45% of the crop in good condition, 44% in fair condition, 8% in excellent condition and 3% in poor condition. As of July 13, the USDA reports a slight decline in sorghum condition by a movement of 16% from good to fair condition.
Winter wheat
According to the USDA, 50% of Nebraska’s winter wheat has been harvested, 39% ahead of last years crop data.
Oats
The USDA reports 100% of oats to be headed as of July 12, 6% further along that 2019 reports. Of oats in Nebraska, 30% have been harvested, 30% ahead of last years data and 6% further along than the 2015-2019 average. The USDA reports, 54% of oats to be in good condition, 28% in fair condition, 10% in poor condition, 6%in excellent condition and 2% in very poor condition.
Pasture and Range Condition
According to the USDA, pasture and range condition continues to experience declining numbers throughout the summer season, placing 46% in good condition, 34% in fair condition, 14% in poor condition, 4% in very poor condition and 2% in excellent condition.
Topsoil moisture condition
As if July 12, the USDA places 52% of topsoil to have adequate moisture levels, 35% with short moisture levels, 12% with very short moisture levels and 1% with surplus moisture levels.
Subsoil moisture condition
The USDA places 59% of subsoil to have adequate moisture levels, 33% with short moisture levels, 7% with very short moisture levels and 1% with surplus moisture levels.
