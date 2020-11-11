2017 Rescue of the Year recipient recalls Air Force and National Guard duties

Whether it was finding a way to volunteer part-time, work a full-time job, go to school full-time and be a part of the National Guard, or it was receiving the Rescue of the Year award for rescuing wounded soldiers under fire, Derrick Perkins of Mitchell always remained modest about his accomplishments.
“When they presented that award, I didn’t think anything of it,” he said. “I didn’t think it was that big of a deal.”
Perkins began his military career by delaying entry in March 2001. He went off to basic training for the Air Force right after graduating high school. After training, he was stationed in South Korea for a year, at Pierce Air Force Base, Colorado Springs, for a few years, and then in the Middle East for a short time.
After four years of duty with the Air Force, Perkins decided to go to college. He started off by attending a junior college in Arizona to play football. After about a year and a half, he ended up transferring to the University of Wyoming in Laramie.
That’s where he signed up for the Wyoming National Guard.
“I decided I kind of missed it, and I signed up with the Army Guard as a flight medic,” he said.
It was during his time as a flight medic for the Guard that he ended up receiving the Dustoff Association Rescue of the Year award in 2017. The award was for a rescue evacuation mission.
The rescue happened in southern Afghanistan on Dec. 4, 2015. He had only been deployed for about a month at the time. He, along with the rest of a four-man crew manning a second helicopter, rescued eight injured men and an injured dog while under fire. The injuries were from an improvised explosive, meaning Perkins, as a medic, had to prepare to address a variety of injuries.
Medical personnel later said that some of the soldiers would have succumbed to their injuries if the rescue crews had arrived any later than they did, according to an article from the U.S. Army.
Despite the intensity and pressure of the situation, Perkins said it didn’t feel near as dangerous as some of the stateside missions he has been on with the guard.
One of the most treacherous missions was doing a search and rescue in mountainous terrain where an Army vet was going to propose to his girlfriend. The woman twisted her ankle, and they went missing for a couple days.
“That was the scariest mission, more scary than the one we got Rescuer of the Year for, just because of the dynamics of the mountain terrain, the high winds, and it was pretty sketchy up there,” he said. “We picked them up off the mountain and the first thing I asked them was, ‘Well did you say yes or no?’”
Perkins said it was stateside missions like these he enjoyed the most during his time with the National Guard.
“That was where I enjoyed my services,” he said. “Just being able to give back to the local community instead of just a country most people hadn't heard about until 2011.”
In his last couple years in the National Guard, he managed to also work as a full-time paramedic at the Morrill County Community Hospital in Bridgeport and attend college full-time at WNCC. He even somehow found time to work part-time with WNCC’s Veterans Upward Bound program. He said that program helped his transition back to being a full-time U.S. resident.
“That was a good group for me to get involved in coming back,” he said. “Veterans Upward Bound is a really good program.”
He has now been separated from the National Guard for just over a year and continues to work with the hospital, having recently been promoted to clinic nurse manager about a month ago.
While many soldiers report having a hard time transitioning to civilian life, Perkins said the Army prepared him for what COVID-19 would wrought upon the year 2020.
“Here’s the reason why: everybody’s locked up, you can’t do anything, you can’t go anywhere, you got to follow certain rules,” he said. “Well, it’s just like being deployed. You’re stuck on base, you maybe have toilet paper ... you see the same people, do the same routine typically every day, you can’t go anywhere ... But yeah, being deployed is a lot like coronavirus, I guess.”
Nevertheless, like many others, he said there are still some things only veterans and those who have experienced war and conflict can ever understand, and that’s why he found the Veterans Upward Bound program so helpful.
“Sometimes some people have easier times talking about stuff and some people say, ‘Why am I going to talk about (this)?' Unless you’ve been there, you don’t really understand it,’” he said. “That was always a group that we could get together and trade horror stories. So, it’s a good way for veterans to get connected.”
