2017 Rescue of the Year recipient recalls Air Force and National Guard duties

The rescue happened in southern Afghanistan on Dec. 4, 2015. He had only been deployed for about a month at the time. He, along with the rest of a four-man crew manning a second helicopter, rescued eight injured men and an injured dog while under fire. The injuries were from an improvised explosive, meaning Perkins, as a medic, had to prepare to address a variety of injuries.

Medical personnel later said that some of the soldiers would have succumbed to their injuries if the rescue crews had arrived any later than they did, according to an article from the U.S. Army.

Despite the intensity and pressure of the situation, Perkins said it didn’t feel near as dangerous as some of the stateside missions he has been on with the guard.

One of the most treacherous missions was doing a search and rescue in mountainous terrain where an Army vet was going to propose to his girlfriend. The woman twisted her ankle, and they went missing for a couple days.

“That was the scariest mission, more scary than the one we got Rescuer of the Year for, just because of the dynamics of the mountain terrain, the high winds, and it was pretty sketchy up there,” he said. “We picked them up off the mountain and the first thing I asked them was, ‘Well did you say yes or no?’”