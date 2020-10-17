Anniversary William & Janet Pierce William and Janet Pierce of Gering will be celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary on October 16th. They were married in 1970 in the Methodist church in Scottsbluff. They have spent the majority of their marriage in Gering and were blessed with two children Carissa and Phillip Pierce and two granddaughters: Isabelle and Gabrielle. Please join their families by honoring them with a card shower sent to: Bill and Jan Pierce, 140 South Kimball Ave., Gering, NE 69341.