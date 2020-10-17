 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Anniversary
0 comments

Anniversary

  • 0
Anniversary

Anniversary William & Janet Pierce William and Janet Pierce of Gering will be celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary on October 16th. They were married in 1970 in the Methodist church in Scottsbluff. They have spent the majority of their marriage in Gering and were blessed with two children Carissa and Phillip Pierce and two granddaughters: Isabelle and Gabrielle. Please join their families by honoring them with a card shower sent to: Bill and Jan Pierce, 140 South Kimball Ave., Gering, NE 69341.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Anniversary
Announcements

Anniversary

  • Updated

Anniversary Tom & Bonnie Youngquist Tom & Bonnie Youngquist will be celebrating 50 years of marriage on October 5, 2020. They were mar…

Anniversary
Announcements

Anniversary

  • Updated

Anniversary Ted & Sherry Yeager Ted & Sherry Yeager have celebrated their 60th Wedding Anniversary on October 1, 2020. Their family wo…

+2
Anniversary
Announcements

Anniversary

  • Updated

Anniversary Don & Phyllis Smith Don and Phyllis Smith celebrate their 65th wedding anniversary on September 18, having married at St. John…

+2
Anniversary
Announcements

Anniversary

Anniversary Bill and Carmie Howe Bill and Carmie Howe's 50th Wedding Anniversary Celebration will be held on October 17, 2020 with an open hou…

Anniversary
Announcements

Anniversary

Anniversary William & Charlotte Rexus William & Charlotte Rexus October 30, 1960 Bill & Charlotte are celebrating their 60th weddi…

+2
Anniversary
Announcements

Anniversary

Anniversary Don & Coral Richards Sixty years ago on October 16, 2020, Don and Coral Richards said "I do", at the Hull United Methodist Chu…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Breaking News