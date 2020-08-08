Anniversary

Anniversary Mark & Janet Schmeeckle In celebration of Mark and Janet (McFall) Schmeeckle's 50th wedding anniversary on August 18th, their children and grandchildren would like to honor them with a card shower. Cards of congratulations can be sent to: 1030 13th Street, Gering, NE 69341. Mark and Janet are the proud parents of three children, Marc and Amy Schmeeckle of Longmont, CO, Laura and Dan Janssen of Holdrege, NE, and Lisa and Justin Land of Highlands Ranch, CO and even prouder grandparents of nine grandchildren. Their family is looking forward to celebrating once it is safe to do so.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.