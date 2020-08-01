Anniversary Dan & Jadie Beam Dan and Jadie Beam are celebrating their 25th wedding anniversary on August 5th. They were married in 1995 in Gering at the Gering United Methodist Church. They are blessed with two daughters, Jasie, of Lincoln, NE and Jaylen, of Gering, NE. They are planning a celebratory vacation once the COVID restrictions have been lifted. Please join family and friends by honoring this milestone with a card shower. Cards can be sent to 730 20th St, Gering, NE 69341.

