Anniversary Jack & Sandi Miller Jack and Sandi Miller of Scottsbluff will be celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary. They were married in Gering on October 29, 1960. Their children - Jackie & Thane, 6 grandchildren, and 6 great-grandchildren wish them a Happy 60th Anniversary! If you would like to send cards please mail them to: P.O. Box 210, Scottsbluff, NE 69363.